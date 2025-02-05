Netflix has finally released the trailer for Toxic Town, an upcoming limited drama series based on a real-life environmental scandal that shocked a small town in England. It is set to tackle the Corby Toxic Waste Case, which made headlines over a decade ago and was considered one of UK's biggest waste scandals. Scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform on February 27, Toxic Town stars Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker, Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood, and Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie.

Netflix first announced that they would be developing the project back in 2023. Toxic Town, according to Netflix, is "a story about community, focusing on three mothers who take on a David and Goliath fight for justice." The newly released trailer introduces wardmates Tracey Taylor (played by Wood) and Susan McIntyre (played by Whittaker), whose child was born with a deformed hand. "Didn't drink. Didn't smoke. Sometimes children are just born different," said Whittaker's Susan, as she contemplated all the possible reasons behind her child's birth defect. Along with other mothers, Susan challenges the council of Corby, whose alleged toxic waste mismanagement caused birth defects in the town. "My son has been in pain his entire life, and it wasn’t his fault," Whittaker's character asserted.

Who Else Stars in ‘Toxic Town’?

Toxic Town is written by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials). Jessie plays Maggie Mahon, one of the mothers who also fought for justice. The rest of the cast includes Robert Carlyle (The Full Monty) as Sam Hagen, Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey) as Roy Thomas, Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat) as Des Collins, Stephen McMillan (Boiling Point), Lauren Lyle (Something in the Water), Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones), Michael Socha (This Is England), and Karla Crome (Carnival Row).

In an interview with Tudum, the show's writer said that Toxic Town is "genuinely a working-class story" about a group of people, "who are not part of the system that have never thought the system would work for them, working within the system and [fighting for] the result they deserved.” The upcoming series will be an addition to Netflix's list of series based on true stories, including When They See Us, Mindhunter, Inventing Anna, Unbelievable, The Serpent, and the two Monster shows by Ryan Murphy (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), among others.

Toxic Town is set to hit Netflix on February 27. You can watch the trailer above.