Back in May, Accelerate Games and Signal Studios announced that they would be remastering both Toy Soldiers and Toy Soldiers: Cold War in full HD, along with creating a full sequel called Toy Soldiers 2: Finest Hour. A new trailer has been released for the HD remaster of the original game, and it shows off plenty of gameplay, as well as a new release date.

The trailer shows much of the gameplay elements for Toy Soldiers HD. This includes many environments, armies of soldiers, a wide variety of guns and turrets, planes, tanks and more, and we can see that all of it has been completely remastered for a newer generation. It also shows off the different views you can experience the game in, being both the top-down and the first-person POV.

Via Accelerate Games

RELATED: Here's How Remakes and Remasters Are Revitalizing Video Game Franchises in 2021

Toy Soldiers HD will be available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and it will be a digital only release. The game will be a bundle including both the original Toy Soldiers and Toy Soldiers: Cold War, and will even include DLC packs such as the Invasion! and The Kaiser's Battle packs. While there is still no word on Toy Soldiers 2: Finest Hour, this will give fans something to look forward to while we wait for more news on the upcoming game, and give gamers interested in the franchise a chance to experience the action strategy games for the first time.

The end of the trailer shows a release date of September 9, 2021. This is a small pushback from its original release date of August, but the reason for the delay is not given.

You can check out the new trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Evr_vmSZCsE

KEEP READING: The ‘Lion King’ and ‘Aladdin’ 16-Bit Video Games Are Getting HD Remasters

Share Share Tweet Email

David Ayer Responds to Report 'Suicide Squad' Tested Poorly With Audiences Will the real 'Ayer Cut' please stand up?

Read Next