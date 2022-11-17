Funko's lifestyle brand Loungefly is reaching into Andy's toy chest for its latest set of accessories for fans. Collider can exclusively reveal that a new line based around Toy Story 2 is releasing that takes backpacks and wallets and plasters them with branding from the in-universe television show Woody's Roundup. We also have a first look at some of the items that will be available as part of the new line for any collectors interested in owning merchandise from the iconic show featuring Woody, Jesse, Stinky Pete the prospector, and Woody's horse Bullseye.

The mini backpack features all the key members of Woody's Roundup on the front along with a lenticular image that looks like an old black-and-white television screen. For the wallets, two variants of the television image are shown, one with the introduction to the show and the other with Woody riding his trusty horse during an episode. In addition to the big images, the backpack also comes with some shiny gold zippers, one of which features a sheriff badge charm for some extra bling. An applique design of Jesse and Woody riding along on Bullseye also adorns the back with a patch certifying the Disney and Loungefly collaboration on the side, assuring no angle is lacking in design.

Each item sports a color scheme befitting any cow folk out there, with a mix of denim blue, dark brown to fit the Western wooden plank aesthetic, and yellowish brown used along with a pattern made to look like rope. The straps of the backpack are also made to look like strands of rope, bringing the look together. For Toy Story fans, it's the perfect merchandise to make you feel like an antique Woody's Roundup collector without having to steal any toys. You can rope up the backpack and wallet for $90 and $40, respectively.

Background on Loungefly

Based in Southern California, Loungefly began out of a warehouse in 1998 and has since continued to expand to bring more fandom-based apparel and accessories to fans everywhere. Funko added the other fandom-centric company to the fold back in 2017 as a way of expanding beyond collectible figures to other goodies like mini backpacks, wallets, enamel pins, apparel, and much more made through official partnerships with major brands. Disney, in particular, has been a favorite collaborator in the past with recent collections featuring nostalgic 90s animated cartoons like Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers and the ever-classic Duck Tales as well as Marvel properties including a Star Lord T'Challa-themed line to celebrate the release of What If..?.

Toy Story 2 Woody's Roundup Collection

The Los Angeles Comic Con Exclusive Loungefly Toy Story Woody's Roundup Lenticular Mini Backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has adjustable shoulder straps and shiny gold hardware. This backpack is an officially licensed Disney-Pixar product.

The Los Angeles Comic Con Exclusive Loungefly Toy Story Woody's Roundup Zip Around Wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Wallet zips closed with shiny gold hardware. With four slots for holding cards and a clear slot to hold ID, this rootin', tootin' accessory will keep your belongings safe on any adventure. This wallet is an officially licensed Disney-Pixar product.

With the Toy Story 2 Woody's Roundup lineup, Loungefly is hitting on some more nostalgia from the golden age of Pixar. The collection can be seen on the accessory company's official site, but you can also check out the Woody's Roundup backpack and wallets above.