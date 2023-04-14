If you’re anything close to a functional adult in the year of our Lord 2023, chances are that you are unreasonably hyped to watch Greta Gerwig’s newest movie, Barbie. And the fact that the movie in question is Barbie’s first live-action film is no small detail. For reasons that go well beyond ironic nostalgia - a love for camp, a legitimately interesting trailer, just plain curiosity for the plot, grown-ups all over the world can't wait for Barbie. As a matter of fact, most of us are so desperate for those tickets that it’s time we start considering some replacement drugs to get us through the motions until July 21. And what better drug than 2010’s Toy Story 3, a toy-inspired film that has the Barbie universe at its forefront?

There’s just one thing to keep in mind before pressing play on the movie on Disney+ or popping on that old DVD of yours: unlike the Margot Robbie-led film, the real star of Toy Story 3 isn’t Barbie (Jodi Benson) — it’s Ken (Michael Keaton). In an incarnation that looks a lot like Ken's buddy Allan (who will be played by Michael Cera in Gerwig's film), Ken is a central character in the plot of the Toy Story franchise's third installment. He’s the big bad’s right-hand man, the evil minion with a heart of gold, the villain with a redemption arc, and, of course, Barbie’s ever-loving boyfriend.

What Is ‘Toy Story 3’ About?

Ken is first introduced as a character when Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), and the rest of Andy’s (John Morris) toys are accidentally donated to a daycare. Now a young man mere days away from leaving for college, Andy simply doesn’t play with his toys anymore. So, his mom has him select a few of them to keep in the attic. However, due to a mix-up, Andy and the gang are taken alongside Molly’s (Bea Miller), Andy's sister, toys to Sunnyside Daycare.

Most of the toys see this move as an improvement. After all, they will be played with every day instead of being locked away in a trunk. The only one that wants to return home is Woody, who Andy was about to take to college before everything went wrong. He tries to convince his fellow playthings to leave Sunnyside with him, but to no avail. The promise of being loved by children again is just too much for them.

But little do Buzz and the others know that they’ll soon regret choosing to stay at Sunnyside. At the daycare, the gang is greeted by a Teddy bear named Lotso (Ned Beatty), who acts as a leader to the local toys. Initially kind and receptive, Lotso in fact rules the place with an iron fist, ensuring privileges for those that stay on his right side and a real living hell for those who don’t. That, of course, includes the newcomers, who didn’t yet have the time to impress him. New toys get sent to the little children’s room, where playtime is a lot rougher and more violent than they were used to at home.

Michael Keaton’s Ken Is the Real MVP of ‘Toy Story 3’

As far as children’s movies go, Lotso is indeed a terrifying villain. He has no qualms about setting Buzz’s settings from Play to Demo in order to brainwash him or stealing Mrs. Potato Head’s (Estelle Harris) mouth in order to silence her. When push comes to shove, he’s even okay with getting his fellow toys incinerated just so they don’t challenge Sunnyside’s status quo. But, of course, Mr. Lots-O-Huggin wasn’t born evil. He’s a cuddly pink Teddy bear with a cane, for crying out loud! He was turned cruel by being abandoned by his child, a young girl named Daisy. He’s the perfect foe to Woody, a toy that can’t accept that his child has grown up.

In his reign of terror, Lotso is aided by the babbling Big Baby, another one of Daisy’s former toys. But if Big Baby is Lotso’s right-hand man, then his left-hand is Ken — and, in the end, Ken is the real star of the show. He’s presented as a reluctant member of Lotso’s gang, trying to save the life of at least some of the newcomers from their terrible fate at the Caterpillar Room. He tries to convince the others to bring Buzz to play with the older children at the Butterfly Room, and does anything to protect his true love, Barbie. The problem is the other toys don’t exactly listen to him. Though he has a high status in the Sunnyside hierarchy, he’s not exactly respected out of sheer misogyny. We’re not kidding: he’s frequently berated by his fellow evil minions for being a girl's toy.

Ken is a toy with a heart of gold. His problem is that he’s just too weak and afraid to stand up against Lotso. But with the help of Woody and the gang — especially Barbie — he becomes capable of making the right choices. It’s the classic tale of a villain redeemed by love that we all love so much. It’s actually heartwarming to witness his transformation into one of the good guys.

It is also extremely amusing. Ken’s entire personality in the film, from his would-be-mean demeanor to his impeccable fashion sense, is one of the funniest and funniest things in Toy Story 3, on par with Buzz’s courtship of Jessie (Joan Cusack). Every single moment he shares with Barbie is a true delight. In a scene that half shouldn’t be in a movie like Toy Story 3, Barbie deceives and then tortures Ken into giving her the necessary information to bring Buzz back to normal. Inside Ken’s Dream House, she ties him to a paddle ball racket and threatens to rip up his rarest and most valuable pieces of clothing. She makes it all the way to the groovy collection’s Nehru jacket before he cracks. It’s by far one of the best scenes in the film and one that is perfect for any Barbie lovers out there who just can’t wait for Gerwig’s movie to come out.

Mattel Was Initially Reluctant to Have Barbie and Ken in ‘Toy Story’

Toy Story 3 ends with Andy donating all his old toys to Bonnie (Emily Ricks Hahn), including Woody. Barbie, however, was never one of Andy’s toys, and neither was Ken. The two stay together at the Sunnyside Daycare. With Big Baby’s help, instate a new order in the facility: now, all toys spend part of the time with the little kids, and part with the older ones. It’s a much fairer system than Lotso’s dictatorial regime. However, we almost didn’t get this happy ending.

As a matter of fact, we almost didn’t even get Barbie and Ken’s unfortunate beginning. When the first Toy Story movie hit theaters, in 1995, it featured a total of zero mentions of Ken, Barbie, or any other Mattel toy. That’s because, originally, Mattel declined to allow its star doll to make an appearance in the franchise. In a Washington Post story of the time, director John Lasseter is credited with having said that the company did not like the idea of giving Barbie a specific persona. “The key to Barbie's success, went Mattel's argument, is that her owners can project onto her any personality they like," says the Post. According to David A. Price’s The Pixar Touch, in the film’s original script, Barbie was supposed to be a badass akin to Terminator 2’s Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). She was eventually reworked into Bo Peep (Annie Potts).

Thankfully, Mattel’s position changed after Toy Story proved to be a major hit, and a lot more merchandising-friendly than originally predicted. By Toy Story 2, Barbie was already a staple of the franchise. And, in Toy Story 3, we all got introduced to Ken - and the world is a better, or, at least, more entertaining place because of that.