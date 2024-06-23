The Big Picture Toy Story 4 delves into themes of relevance, family, and community, delivering a poignant and existential story.

Forky's character represents a deeper narrative, and adds depth to Woody's personal journey.

The unexpected success of Toy Story 4 indicates that Toy Story 5, set for 2026, has the potential to do exciting things.

While Pixar has had a relatively shaky track record when it comes to sequels, the Toy Story franchise is the rare franchise that has endured without any significant drops in quality (let's just not count the spin-off, Lightyear). The 1995 original wasn’t just Pixar’s first film, but a game-changing masterpiece that proved the merits of 3D animation. Although it was originally intended to be a direct-to-DVD cash grab, Toy Story 2 was somehow even deeper emotionally than its predecessor. Despite significant expectations, Toy Story 3 managed to pay off the years of investment that fans had in seeing Andy grow up. Heralded as the ending of a perfect trilogy, Toy Story 3 even became the third animated film in history to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. This meant that a fourth Toy Story film couldn’t just be good, it had to be a masterpiece to not be considered a complete failure.

Much of the hesitation about Toy Story 4 came from how perfectly the third film had concluded. The third film ended with Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and the rest of the toys finally bidding farewell to Andy, and restarting the same process over again with their new kid, Bonnie. However, Toy Story 4 made the brave decision to ask an even deeper question: what happens when you outgrow your relevance? Even if it was guaranteed to gross $1 billion at the box office, Toy Story 4 was an unnecessary sequel that still managed to pack in a profound message about community and family.

'Toy Story 4' Looks at the Aftermath of a "Happy Ending"

The charm of Toy Story 4 in comparison to its predecessor is that the stakes are initially quite low. While Toy Story 3 saw Woody and Buzz desperately trying to be remembered by Andy before he went to college, they’re now fairly content playing with Bonnie and her new set of toys. After Woody accidentally becomes lost during a road trip, the narrative seems fairly similar to the previous films, as the other toys will have to find him to ensure that Bonnie is content. However, Toy Story 4 chooses to go in a more existential direction, in which Woody reflects on what he actually wants for the first time.

Woody recognizes that he is no longer the “favorite toy” that he was for Andy, and is not saddled with the same responsibilities. Given how much Andy idealized Woody, he felt that it was important for him to be there at all times, and served as a leader to the other toys. However, Woody’s dynamic with Bonnie is completely different: she appreciates him, but doesn’t hold him in quite as high of regard. Woody assumes that his being missing will cause Bonnie to break down in the same way that Andy did when he was lost in the first Toy Story film, but she doesn’t quite have the same reaction.

Perhaps the biggest twist in Toy Story 4 is that it's actually a love story, as Woody’s adventure at the fair reintroduces him to Bo Peep (Annie Potts), who he has not seen in years. Woody initially chose Andy over Bo, and is now placed in a position where he may actually have the opportunity to be independent. This strikes an interesting path of self-realization for Woody as he questions his true purpose. He served Andy well, and did his best to make Bonnie happy, but for the first time in his existence, he may be able to dedicate himself to another toy.

'Toy Story 4' Is Woody’s Most Personal Story

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Although the film features great supporting roles for nearly every character in the Toy Story ensemble, Toy Story 4’s best new addition is the character of Forky, a decorated spork assembled by Bonnie who is voiced by the great Tony Hale. Forky’s role in the story is representative of the film itself: Forky had no desire to be created, but still exists as an individual who Bonnie has great affection for. This serves as a perfect “last mission” for Woody that is reflective of the franchise’s Western themes. Even though he knows he can move on from Bonnie, Woody realizes that bringing back Forky to her is very important.

The relationship between Forky and Woody harkens back to his dynamic with Buzz in the first film. In Toy Story, Woody had to convince Buzz that he wasn’t a real astronaut. Toy Story 4 sees Woody helping Forky take pride in his personality. Forky doesn’t initially have the ability to understand what being a toy really means, but Woody shows him how much Bonnie has come to genuinely care for him. The farewell between Woody and Buzz, as Woody decides to continue his own story, is easily one of Pixar’s most tear-jerking moments, as this has been a relationship that has been built up for decades.

There’s A Reason To Be Excited About 'Toy Story 5'

Close

Toy Story 4 managed to silence its doubters and become a success, earning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Given that Pixar was able to top a perfect ending, there’s reason to get excited about Toy Story 5, which is slated for release in summer 2026. With Finding Nemo and WALL-E director Andrew Stanton tapped to direct the film, it's safe to say that Toy Story 5 is in good hands.

Toy Story 4 is streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+