After some major announcements came from The Walt Disney Company's most recent Q1 call, Twitter went into a frenzy over the news of some unexpected, upcoming sequels. While fans are already patiently awaiting Inside Out 2, Disney announced a sequel to 2016's Zootopia, a third movie in the Frozen franchise, and the most talked about of all, Toy Story 5.

From fans of the films wandering what the new plot will be to others wondering why Pixar didn't just stop at Toy Story 3, and one major voice actor's big reveal, people have had plenty to tweet about with the latest news on everyone's favorite toys.

10 @blurayangel Is Everyone

Disney and Pixar films may be considered kids movies, but the majority of their viewership tends to be adults who either grew up believing their toys came to life, longing to be a Disney princess, or falling in love with talking zoo animals.

It's safe to say movie theaters will most likely be full of adults the day Toy Story 5 is released, millennials who grew up alongside Andy and treated their toys extra well just in case. This user hilariously posted a screenshot of Adam Sandler as the only adult in class surrounded by kids to depict just what those theaters will look like.

9 @whisper_jess Requests A Different Sequel

One of the major forms of backlash Pixar has received about the Toy Story 5 news is the desire for other sequels instead of a fifth installment of a film that seemingly concluded with the third. And while the animation studio has promised a sequel to Inside Out is on the way, this Twitter user is requesting something even better.

While Monsters, Inc.got an unecessary 2013 prequel that told Mike and Sully's origin stories, the movie never got an actual sequel. A third installment in the Monsters franchise could easily continue Boo's story, and maybe even add more truth to the Pixar Theory.

8 @ToonStarterz Is Buzzing For One Toy

Woody always has been and always will be the star of the Toy Story franchise, but Buzz Lightyear is arguably the more popular toy in both the films and real life. So it often pains fans of the franchise when Buzz seems to get swept to the side in every film after the first.

Toy Story 2 gave Buzz a decent storyline when he got swapped with a different Buzz Lightyear action figure, but Toy Story 3 made it feel as if Buzz's presence was a nuisance, and Toy Story 4 failed the character entirely. This user argues that if Toy Story 5 is going to happen, they at least need to give the fan-favorite toy a true storyline.

7 @MrDracoFishy Supports The Cause

While Twitter is mostly full of complaints about the upcoming fifth film, some lifelong fans of the franchise are genuinely excited by the thought of Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep coming back into their lives.

This Twitter user admits that maybe a fifth Toy Story film is unnecessary when Pixar previously promised original films going forward - plus the slew of other standalone films on their roster deserving of sequels - but like many others who grew up with these toys, supports the idea of another film starring Woody and Buzz.

6 @hexamoron Has A Reminder For Anthropomorphism Lovers

Unlike most Disney films that came before it - from fairytale princesses to talking animals to magical lands of never growing up - Toy Story tackled the idea of anthropomorphic objects, like child's play things, being sentient and coming to life when the child leaves the room.

But as this user points out, some may forget that Toy Story wasn't the first Disney film to take on this idea. While Beauty and the Beast memorably had sentient household items at the hands of magic, it was 1987's The Brave Little Toaster that began the idea of films breathing life into inanimate objects, like kitchen appliances.

5 @BrianLynch Is About To Create The Ultimate Multiverses

While Marvel is arguably the most popular multiverse franchise, Pixar and Disney are known for having their own, connected universes within their films, and this Twitter user hopes to create the ultimate multiverse b becoming three major franchises.

While unlikely, it's a hilarious thought to imagine a vintage, 70s Star Wars figure introducing itself to one of the new Marvel action figures with their buttons and lights and gadgets, just like the original Toy Story did when an old cowboy rag doll introduced himself to the new space ranger action figure.

4 @AkedaKeyz Throws Some Major Shade

Plenty of fans on Twitter are longing for Toy Story 5 to bring back Andy, now an adult, most likely with kids of his own, who he would like to introduce to his childhood best friends. But this user took it a step further by throwing some major shade at The Walt Disney Company.

The announcement of the new sequels came just after it was revealed Disney planned to lay off thousands of employees, making fans wonder how they could possibly follow through with layoffs while announcing several new money-makers. This tweet perfectly jabs the company while sounding like a possible plot idea.

3 @Kapan Shares A Potential Plot Twist

The majority of fans would agree that Toy Story 3 perfectly ended the story, with Andy going off to college and deciding to gift his beloved toys to a little girl named Bonnie. But Toy Story 4 saw Bonnie ultimately lose all of her toys at a carnival, and drive off without one very special member.

While it most likely wouldn't be as aggressive as the fanart depicts, this user wonders if Andy could come back and be shocked to find out that, of all toys, it was Woody that Bonnie lost, sending Andy on a search for his favorite deputy.

2 @ThomasSanders Tells It How It Is

Like most Pixar movies, the Toy Story films have always been known for their tear-jerker endings. After the first film's happy ending between Woody and Buzz just before they learned of the newest, four-legged member of the family, Toy Story 2 saw a happy ending for Jessie and Bullseye, while Toy Story 3 left audiences everywhere bawling during Andy and Woody's farewell.

Toy Story 4 was no different when Woody and Buzz had to say goodbye at the end, and Youtuber Thomas Sanders is right when he wonders just how many endings he and fans everywhere can emotionally handle for their favorite toys.

1 @ofctimallen Has The Best Reaction Of All

The best tweet about the upcoming fifth Toy Story film comes from a very special member of the toys, Buzz Lightyear himself. Buzz's voice actor Tim Allen took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement, while also revealing his - and another major actor's - involvement.

After tweeting a memorable quote Buzz says to Woody in the first film, Allen went on to say, "Off we go to number 5," insinuating that both characters would be in the new film and all but confirming that he and Tom Hanks will reprise their iconic roles as Buzz and Woody.

