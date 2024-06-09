The Big Picture Toy Story 5 is in the works with director Andrew Stanton, set for a theatrical release on July 19, 2026.

Stanton's history with Pixar and Toy Story ensures the new installment will capture the magic of the beloved classic franchise.

Toy Story series has a track record of success, with all four films receiving critical acclaim for animation and storytelling.

Get ready, Toy Story fans! The beloved Pixar franchise is coming back with a bang, as Toy Story 5 is officially in the works, and they've found their director — a major franchise veteran, Andrew Stanton. The news is sure to excite fans who have been eagerly waiting for updates since Disney CEO Bob Iger's announcement in early 2023. Pixar exec Pete Docter has teased that the sequel will be "surprising" and is set for a June 19, 2026, release date, and at a recent screening of Inside Out 2, Docter shared some exciting updates about Pixar’s upcoming projects, including Toy Story 5, where he revealed Stanton's role in the film. The announcement that Tim Allen will return as Buzz Lightyear was a pleasant surprise, though we’re still waiting for confirmation on whether Tom Hanks will reprise his role as Woody.

The Toy Story series has received universal acclaim across all four of its films. The original Toy Story (1995) set the bar high with groundbreaking animation and heartfelt storytelling, earning a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Toy Story 2 (1999) continued this trend, often considered one of the best sequels ever made. Toy Story 3 (2010) brought the trilogy to an emotionally satisfying conclusion, praised for its mature themes and winning an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Finally, Toy Story 4 (2019) maintained the series' high standards with its beautiful animation and fitting epilogue to the saga.

Who Is Andrew Stanton?

Close

Stanton is no stranger to the Toy Story universe. He’s been with Pixar since the beginning, co-writing the script for the original Toy Story and its 1999 and 2019 sequels. Not to mention, he also helped develop the story for Toy Story 3 and executive produced the Lightyear spin-off. Stanton’s resume doesn’t stop there — he made his directorial debut with Finding Nemo and went on to direct WALL-E and Finding Dory. His work on Finding Nemo and WALL-E even won him Oscars for Best Animated Feature.

Stanton's return is more than just a nostalgic nod, it shows that Pixar gets how important this film is for them. His deep understanding of the Toy Story universe and his consistent creative vision ensure that this new installment will capture the magic that has made the series a beloved classic for decades. Stanton’s ability to blend humor, emotion, and adventure is precisely what Toy Story 5 needs to captivate both old fans and new viewers.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on Toy Story 5 and other exciting Pixar projects. The journey to infinity and beyond continues, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for our favorite toys. In the meantime, you can watch all previous Toy Story movies on Disney+.

Toy Story 4 When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Release Date June 21, 2019 Director Josh Cooley Cast Tom Hanks , Joan Cusack , Patricia Arquette , Kristen Schaal , Laurie Metcalf , Annie Potts Runtime 100 minutes Writers John Lasseter , Andrew Stanton , Pete Docter , Lee Unkrich , Will McCormack , Stephany Folsom

Watch on Disney+