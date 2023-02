During Disney's most recent earnings call the company announced a new Toy Story sequel. There are few details on Toy Story 5 at the moment but the fourth film made Pixar a whopping $1.07 billion at the box office. The film was announced alongside sequels for Frozen and Zootopia as well.

More on this story as it develops.

Image via Pixar

RELATED: 10 Disney Animated Princess Movies That Haven't Been Made Into Live Action, Yet