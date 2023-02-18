Since the news of an upcoming Toy Story 5 landed, the internet has been in a frenzy over Disney and Pixar's decision to continue with the franchise that many believe should have ended with three. While Twitter went buzzing over the announcement, others couldn't help but wonder what a fifth film could offer.

RELATED: Pixar Movie Jokes That Were Aimed Toward Adults

Fans of the franchise took to Reddit to not only express their feelings toward a fifth film but offer some surprisingly great theories on what the new movie could be about, from Andy's long-awaited return to the possibility of having no Woody or Buzz at all.

10 Woody's Past

While plenty of new characters have come and gone throughout the Toy Story franchise, Woody has always been the center of it all as Andy's (and, as of late, Bonnie's) favorite toy. While Toy Story 2 gave some backstory to the origin of the Cowboy Woody doll, there's still plenty of mystery behind Woody's past.

Redditor u/Entire_Anywhere_2882 admits they would love to see the film delve into Woody's past, possibly who his first owner was, and maybe even answer the questions surrounding Andy's dad that viewers have had for decades.

9 New Toys

Each film in the franchise has introduced one — or several — new toys to the mix, from Jessie and Bullseye joining Andy's room in Toy Story 2 to a walking, talking spork created by Bonnie becoming the little girl's new favorite toy in Toy Story 4.

But according to u/Brookings18, one possible idea for the fifth film would be to introduce a new cast of toys completely unrelated to Woody, Buzz, and the gang. While a risk Pixar may not be afraid to take, a Toy Story without Woody and Buzz most likely wouldn't sit well with fans, especially after the exclusion of Tim Allen from 2022's Lightyear.

8 Another Emotional Ending

Emotional endings seem to be what Pixar does best, especially when it came to Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4, whose endings left moviegoers sobbing in the theaters, respectively. Redditor u/Juvat has come up with the perfect plot for the film that nails the emotional ending.

This Redditor says the film should jump to Bonnie being a teenager the same way Toy Story 3 did with Andy, and the toys reunite with Woody and Bo on their annual vacation to the carnival. After a whole lot of chaos and hilarity that leaves the toys in the hands of a new kid, that kid's father appears at the end to say that these toys look just like the ones he had when he was a kid, alluding to the father being a grown-up Andy.

7 Forky-Centric

It's typical for films that have a fan-favorite side character to break off into sequels starring said side character, like the Puss in Boots sequels of Shrek and the Olaf-themed shorts from Frozen. So, it's not too far off to assume Toy Story 5 could center around Toy Story 4's breakout character.

RELATED: Strongest Female Characters From Pixar Films

While the fourth film focused on Woody and Bo reuniting and another lackluster adventure for Buzz, it did introduce a brand new character who quickly became a beloved member of the franchise. Redditor u/DisneyVista says Forky will probably star in the fifth film, especially after having already starred in his own Disney+ series, Forky Asks A Question.

6 The Deleted Plot

Image via Pixar

After Toy Story 2 was almost lost entirely after accidentally being deleted, the original Toy Story 3 plot was also deleted, that time due to Disney's attempt to break free from Pixar and allow the since-disbanded Circle 7 Animation to take the reins on the toys.

Redditor u/_Quest_Buy_ wondered if Toy Story 5 could go the deleted plot route, which centered around Andy's Buzz Lightyear action figure malfunctioning and the toy being shipped off to Tawain after being recalled, where he would meet fellow Star Command toys. Which, after being introduced to other Star Command members in Lightyear, may not be too far-fetched.

5 Andy's Return

Long-time fans of the franchise have always preferred Andy over Bonnie, bawling their eyes out the day Andy handed his beloved toys to the little girl and drove off into the sunset on his way to college. Toy Story 5 may just be the moment everyone has been waiting for.

After Andy was nowhere to be seen in Toy Story 4, Redditor u/beekee404 suggested the only potential plot of a fifth film should be Andy returning, getting his old toys back, and handing them down to his own children.

4 The Lost Toys

A major theme of the Toy Story films was the fear of becoming a lost toy. Woody first expressed this dread in the first film when he cried in the Dinoco parking lot after Andy's mom drove to Pizza Planet without him, confirming he was now a lost toy.

Woody got lost again in Toy Story 2 when Al stole him from the yard sale, and later reunited with a fellow lost toy and lost love interest, Bo Peep, in Toy Story 4. The fifth film focusing on Woody and Bo's new business of saving lost toys at the carnival would be another acceptable plot, according to u/Brookings18.

3 MST3K-Style

Along with their notable Easter eggs like hiding A113 and the Luxo ball bouncing by, Pixar is also known for getting meta, throwing in references to other films and characters from different franchises, like when a deceased Sid popped up in Coco or when characters from A Bug's Life crashed the Toy Story 2 filming.

RELATED: Surprising Pixar Character Cameos in Other Pixar Movies

Because Lightyear technically takes place within the same franchise as Toy Story, it's not impossible for the new film to reference Buzz Lightyear's origin story Mystery Science Theater 3000-style, as said by Redditor u/HeMightBeDoc.

2 Side Characters Shine

One thing the first two Toy Story films did best included all of the toys in the stories, even when they primarily focused on Woody and Buzz. The third and fourth films seemed to fail those loveable side characters, giving them hardly any screen time or purpose.

Toy Story 5 could right this wrong by centering the new film around beloved characters like Rex, Ham, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, and so many others who got lost in the mix, Redditor u/softstones believes, mentioning how they were all less involved in the fourth film compared to the others.

1 Woody's Roundup: The Movie

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

While Lightyear received mixed reviews, the film succeeded at giving a backstory to Buzz Lightyear, kicking the film off by revealing the film was actually the movie Andy Davis watched in 1995 that made him fall in love with the space ranger and desperately need his action figure.

Redditor u/Brookings18 smartly suggested that the fifth film go the Lightyear route and be the movie of Woody's Roundup, starring Woody, Jessie, The Prospector and Bullseye, and maybe even be the movie that Andy's father watched that made him desperately need a Cowboy Woody doll.

KEEP READING: Pixar's Most Memorable Oscar Wins