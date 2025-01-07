Tim Allen might have let the toy out of the bag when it comes to Toy Story 5. While he was promoting his new ABC series, Shifting Gears, Allen stopped by Good Morning America earlier today and dropped some potentially major hints about the highly anticipated Pixar sequel. During the interview, Allen discussed his long-standing career, which has also featured his legendary role as Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s Toy Story franchise. When asked about Toy Story 5, the actor was visibly hesitant to share details, noting Pixar's well-known penchant for secrecy. However, he couldn't resist offering a tantalizing tease:

“I’ve already begun, I’m in the third act now. It’s remarkable what they’ve done… with Pixar they didn’t say I couldn’t say anything but… I wish I could… There’s a lot of real intrigue with Buzz. Jessie’s got a big trouble, she needs help, so it’s a really cool thing.”

Allen added that he’s “startled” by the direction of the new film, expressing how much he loves the character of Buzz Lightyear and how deeply the Toy Story series has impacted his life. This isn’t the first time Allen has hyped up the sequel. Last month, he called the script “brilliant,” though he stopped short of offering any specific details. He also briefly acknowledged the franchise's legacy and the risks of revisiting beloved stories:

“You know I’m a sci-fi guy and always think, with Star Wars, ‘did you go too far?’ and some people think we went too far with [Toy Story 4].”

Is 'Toy Story 5' Jessie's Time to Shine?

Jessie has been a wildly popular addition to the Toy Story franchise since she debuted in Toy Story 2, but the idea of Jessie’s “big trouble” is particularly intriguing. While he didn’t elaborate further—likely due to a polite interruption by host Rebecca Jarvis—this tease could point to a central storyline involving Jessie in Toy Story 5. Could this mean Jessie finds herself in a dangerous situation? Is she separated from the group or facing an existential crisis similar to Woody’s arc in Toy Story 4? Can we handle any more of these crises that we ourselves are unable to handle let alone watch them through the medium of toys?!

While Pixar has kept most plot details tightly under wraps, the film was officially announced during the 2024 D23 Expo. It was also revealed that Andrew Stanton, the Academy Award-winning director of WALL-E and Finding Nemo, will helm the project.

Toy Story 5 will open in theaters in June 2026. Stay tuned for more updates. Previous Toy Story films are available to stream on Disney+.

Your changes have been saved Toy Story 5 Director Andrew Stanton , McKenna Harris Cast Tom Hanks , Tim Allen Main Genre Animation Writers Andrew Stanton

