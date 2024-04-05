The Big Picture Toy Story 5 is set for June 19, 2026, possibly continuing the story in a prime summer slot.

The franchise has brought in $3.03 billion globally, with Toy Story 4 earning $1.073 billion.

Expect new characters and twists in Toy Story 5, continuing the legacy of the successful series.

Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation are preparing to bring audiences back into the world of toys. The studio has announced that Toy Story 5, the long-awaited next installment of the Toy Story franchise, will be released in theaters on June 19, 2026. This is in line with the summer release dates that the last two Toy Story films had, and provides a prime slot for the continuation of Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear's (Tim Allen) story.

It isn't surprising that Disney and CEO Bob Iger would want to position Toy Story 5 in prime real estate, given that the franchise is looking to beef up the studio's box office hauls after some recent struggles. It was first announced in February 2023 that Toy Story 5 was in the works at Disney, a move that had been rumored ever since the release of Toy Story 4 in 2019. No details about the film's production have been released, other than the fact that Allen has confirmed he will be returning. Hanks' involvement hasn't been stated officially, though he is indelibly linked to the character through the other four films, so it would be shocking if Hanks were to be replaced at this point.

Beyond Toy Story 5, 2026 is shaping up to be a very busy year for the Mouse House. The studio also announced a slew of release dates boxing in Toy Story. This includes Lucasfilm's Star Wars spinoff feature The Mandalorian and Grogu, set to bow on May 22, 2026, as well as Dwayne Johnson's live-action Moana adaptation, now set for a July 10, 2026, release.

'Toy Story' Has Been a Major Box Office Success

Pumping out a fifth Toy Story only seems natural for the franchise that put Pixar on the map, and has brought in massive box office hauls over its releases. Across all the four Toy Story films, as well as the animated 2019 spin-off Lightyear, the franchise has grossed $3.03 billion at the worldwide box office.

The highest grossing film in the franchise, Toy Story 4, was released in June 2019 and ekked its way to the eighth-highest grossing film of the year. The film brought in $1.073 billion globally, including a $434 million domestic total and $639.4 million overseas. Beyond the standard slew of toys, Toy Story 4 introduced a number of new characters to the franchise, including Forky (Tony Hale), Ducky (Keegan Michael-Key), Bunny (Jordan Peele), Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw), Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves), and more. The fourth film ended with Woody starting his new life with Bo Peep (Annie Potts) and the new toys at the carnival, so it remains to be seen how the toy's story will continue.

Toy Story 5 will be released on June 19, 2026. The rest of the series is streaming now on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

