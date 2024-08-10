The Big Picture Toy Story 5 releases in Summer 2026, get ready for another fun adventure with Woody, Buzz and the gang.

At tonight's D23 Expo, Disney sent waves of excitement through the crowd by officially announcing Toy Story 5, with Andrew Stanton, the mastermind behind classics like Finding Nemo and WALL-E, set to direct. The film, slated for a summer 2026 release, promises to continue the beloved franchise's legacy, bringing back fan-favorite characters like Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the iconic toy gang. With Toy Story 5, the saga continues with a plot that pits the toys against a new challenge—electronics. The toys will face off against an army of rogue Buzz Lightyear figures stuck in toy mode, a threat that brings to mind the formidable imagery of a Star Wars Stormtrooper battalion. This concept not only adds a fresh twist to the series but also taps into the ongoing narrative of identity and what it means to be a toy in a rapidly changing world.

What Is the 'Toy Story' Series About?

Since its inception in 1995, the Toy Story series has been a groundbreaking force in animation and storytelling. The original Toy Story was Pixar's first full-length feature and the first entirely computer-animated film, revolutionising the industry. It introduced audiences to the world of toys that come to life when humans aren't looking, anchored by the friendship between Woody, a cowboy doll, and Buzz Lightyear, a space ranger action figure. The film was a massive success, both critically and commercially, leading to three sequels that expanded on the themes of friendship, loyalty, and the bittersweet nature of growing up.

Toy Story 2 (1999) delved deeper into Woody's past, exploring the toy's origins and the concept of toy mortality. Toy Story 3 (2010), often regarded as one of the most emotionally resonant entries, saw the toys confronting the inevitable moment when their owner, Andy, outgrows them, culminating in a heart-wrenching yet hopeful conclusion. Many thought this would be the end of the series, but Toy Story 4 (2019) surprised fans with its exploration of Woody's search for purpose beyond being a child's toy, introducing new characters like Forky and reuniting Woody with Bo Peep.

Since its inception, the Toy Story franchise features an all-star voice cast led by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. Joan Cusack, Don Rickles, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, and Annie Potts are also prominent voices throughout the series. Stay tuned to Collider for more exciting updates on the progress of Toy Story 5, coming in 2026.