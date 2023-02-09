Disney dropped a toy-sized bomb during their quarterly earnings call with investors last night by announcing sequels to some of its most beloved properties, one of which was Toy Story.

Original franchise star Tim Allen took to Twitter in the wake of the announcement to confirm he would be returning to his iconic role of Buzz Lightyear, as well as seemingly hinting the film would see a reunion with Tom Hanks' cowboy, Woody, after the pair had separated at the conclusion of Toy Story 4.

Though no casting news has been announced as yet for the film, Allen made his own announcement, saying: "See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!"

Allen was the subject of much online discussion following the announcement and subsequent release of the Toy Story spin-off Lightyear, which released last year. The film, a somewhat meta take on the character, showed the story of "the real life (fictional) character on which the toy is based". Starring Chris Evans, the film was a box office flop for Pixar, and received lukewarm critical appraisal, while many fans bemoaned Allen being what they saw as 'replaced' in the role.

Toy Story is One of Disney's Most Successful IPs

The Toy Story films have been a blockbuster success for Disney, financially and creatively. The films have grossed over $3 billion from a cumulative budget of $520 million. Lightyear, by comparison, was a financial bomb for Disney, grossing just $226 million from a $200 million budget. In addition, every Toy Story film has been nominated for an Academy Award on release, in eight different categories, including two Best Animated Feature wins, and a Special Achievement Award in 1996 for "First Feature-Length Computer-Animated Film".

The release of a new Toy Story film carries an element of risk for both Disney and Pixar, in a creative sense as well as financially bringing in the law of diminishing returns. Toy Story 3 was nominated for Best Picture at the 2011 Academy Awards, and the original three films are seen as arguably the greatest trilogy of all time. Toy Story 4 was seen as an epilogue to the story, but despite apprehension, was a magnificently emotional film that concluded the characters' arcs beautifully and in a satisfying way. To go back on that ending risks untying the neat bow with which the story was wrapped.

Collider will have more information on Toy Story 5 as and when it becomes available.