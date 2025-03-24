Toy Story 5 is still more than a year away from hitting the big screen, but one of the heads of Pixar is already teasing what audiences can expect from the upcoming blockbuster. Pete Docter was eager to talk about the sequel during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The executive has worked at the studio over the course of decades, with Docter being a part of the development of some of Pixar's biggest hits. The topic the filmmaker wanted to discuss was the pacing of Toy Story 5. The rhythm of the upcoming sequel will be different from what was seen in the first installments of the franchise, considering how audiences have changed:

If you go back and look at Bambi — I’m picking an extreme that’s kind of intentionally slow because it is about nature and watching the changes seasons and things — I think films have definitely sped up. Even Toy Story one to Toy Story 4, the level of visual sophistication, including the pacing, we’re just trying to keep in touch with the rhythms of the world and it’s definitely faster. So I will say Toy Story 5, I think [writer and director] Andrew’s done a really great job of letting moments breathe in unexpected ways. Things that you’re like, wait, is this a Toy Story movie? Just some of his choices, which I think we need at this point. We’ve had four of ’em already. We got to keep people surprised, so it’s going to be fun.

Toy Story 5 will mark the return of Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and more of the characters who have become Pixar icons. The upcoming sequel will deal with the premise of these beloved toys attempting to keep up with modern technology and how children relate to it. Toy Story 5 will also be the first time audiences are reunited with these characters in about seven years, considering how the previous installment of the franchise was launched before the pandemic. The stage has been set for Woody, Buzz and their friends to prove that they're still relevant in the current entertainment landscape.

Toy Story 5 will be written and directed by Andrew Stanton, another filmmaker who has been working at Pixar for years. The filmmaker tackled Finding Nemo for the studio more than two decades ago, proving to the company and to audiences from all over the world that he's more than capable of producing deeply emotional stories. Stanton went on to direct Wall-E and Finding Dory for the studio.

What's Next for Pixar?