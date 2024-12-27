Longtime Pixar fans remember the absolute smash hit that is 1995's Toy Story. The film brought together titans of the 90s and put them in a recording booth instead of in front of the camera. Among those are Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump), Tim Allen (The Santa Clause), and John Ratzenberger (Cheers), all voicing toys. The concept of what toys do when kids aren't playing with them captured audiences globally. Toy Story has gone on to have 3 sequels with a fourth slated to hit theaters in 2026. Collider's Christina Radish sat down with Buzz Lightyear himself, Tim Allen, ahead of the premiere of his new sitcom Shifting Gears. With the 2026 release date in mind, she asked Allen if he'd stepped back into the recording booth.

"Well, I don’t know what I’m supposed to say. Yes, I just did the first five-hour session for Buzz, probably a week ago," Allen says. "It’s really, really weird to get back in it. I can’t tell you anything." Allen has returned time and again to voice Buzz Lightyear in all the Toy Story movies. His character (multiples of Buzz Lightyear actually) will be the focus of the upcoming sequel, so naturally, Allen has nothing short of praise for the upcoming sequel.

"It’s a very, very clever story. Do you wanna do five of these? I don’t really believe it’s about the money. I’m sure they want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it. Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom [Hanks]. It’s really clever. It was really a struggle to get, and then maybe two hours in, I was doing Buzz. I’m so blessed to be Buzz Lightyear, to be honest. It’s gonna be fun. I think we’re a year out. I’ve gotten up to the third act. We’ll do the third act. And then, we’ll go back and clean it. And then, I’ll do it about five more times. It’s a really good story, guys. It’s really good."

Which 'Toy Story' Is Tim Allen's Favorite?