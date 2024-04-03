The Big Picture Funko Pop's VHS Cover of Woody is now available for $20, featuring the iconic character from Toy Story with Lenny the Binoculars.

The Toy Story franchise continues with a fifth installment already underway.

Other details about Toy Story 5 remain under wraps.

To this day, the animated genre continues to soar towards greater heights, with legacy animated characters making their highly anticipated return to the big screen, such as Po from the Kung Fu Panda franchise and the Minions in the upcoming fourth Despicable Me feature. But while we can name a handful of great animated films, there is arguably nothing quite like the Toy Story franchise. And with the fifth installment confirmed to be in the works at Disney, Funko Pop has unveiled a VHS Cover of Woody in Pop figure form.

A toy company known for its vast collection of pop culture-inspired collectibles, Funko has been providing an incredible number of miniature figures inspired by Toy Story. This time, offering a two-in-one collection, Andy's favorite local sheriff takes center stage while holding Lenny the Binoculars. Funko Pop's VHS Cover of Woody, which retails for $20.00, is an exclusive figure that comes with a protector case with the original cover art from the first Toy Story movie. The new collection is now available for purchase through Funko's official website.

Although the animated genre has been in existence since the 19th century, the 1990s era has birthed several groundbreaking animated movies. This, of course, includes the acclaimed animated franchise, whose first installment graced cinemas back in 1995. Toy Story was not only Pixar's first feature film, but it was also the first computer-animated picture ever made and was hailed as one of the most successful franchises in animation history. Throughout the four Toy Story movies, the franchise has given fans a number of adorable characters, including Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Bo Peep, Rex, Lotso, and more. Luckily, Toy Story 4 — released in 2019 — won't be their last adventure, as the fifth installment is already underway.

Everything We Know So Far About the Fifth 'Toy Story' Movie

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that Toy Story 5 is currently in development back in 2023, along with the news that Zootopia and Frozen will also both get new entries. The announcement came as a surprise, given that Toy Story 4 ended on such an emotional note, with Woody deciding to leave Bonnie behind, implying that the character is already finding a new purpose other than bringing children joy.

Iger has not revealed specific details about Toy Story 5's production status, leaving us with limited information. And given that it might still be in its early stages of development, we may not receive newer information for quite some time. However, Tim Allen — who has served as Buzz Lightyer's voice in the franchise (except for 2022's Lightyear) — is confirmed to be returning to say "Infinity and Beyond" once again for Toy Story 5. Other than Allen, we have yet to receive information about returning voice cast members.

All four Toy Story features are available to stream on Disney+. You can check out the newly released Pop figure of Woody down below: