The Big Picture Toy Story is the only movie franchise with multiple entries that scored perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores in Toy Story and Toy Story 2.

The critical reception of the first two Toy Story movies casts a broad shadow over subsequent movies in the franchise.

The Toy Story films have a more consistent critical track record than mainstream franchises and many arthouse trilogies.

The Toy Story saga has lots of notable accomplishments to its name. For one thing, the initial Toy Story kicked off a new era of entirely computer-animated motion pictures. There was no going back to imagining audiences couldn’t sit through a feature entirely populated by digital figures after the creation of this movie. For another, this franchise keeps on producing new fans with each new generation. Three decades after these characters first stepped out of their packaging and into movie theaters, Buzz, Woody, and all their friends are just as popular with audiences of all ages as ever.

However, one especially interesting detail about the Toy Story saga is that it can also lay claim to being the only movie franchise with multiple entries that scored 100% perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores. The best-reviewed saga in film history per Rotten Tomatoes, the Toy Story movies have garnered a level of acclaim that’s truly unusual for franchise movies of any stripe. The first and second Toy Story movies scoring perfect critical records is difficult to imagine being replicated in the modern world for a variety of reasons…but that just makes this particular feat all the more impressive.

Toy Story A cowboy doll is profoundly threatened and jealous when a new spaceman action figure supplants him as top toy in a boy's bedroom. Release Date October 30, 1995 Director John Lasseter Cast Tom Hanks , Tim Allen , Don Rickles , Jim Varney , Wallace Shawn , John Ratzenberger Rating G Runtime 81 Genres Animation , Adventure , Comedy , Family , Fantasy

Just How Beloved Were the Original Two 'Toy Story' Movies?

Each graced with perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores, the original Toy Story's aggregate rating is informed by 97 reviews while its sequel has its 100% rating informed by nearly twice as many reviews, 172. The films were praised for their funny and involving characters, as well as not letting groundbreaking technology serve as a substitute for compelling storytelling. Toy Story 2 especially garnered significant cheers from critics for being such a fascinating evolution from its predecessor. Rather than just repeating what worked in the past, Toy Story 2 kept introducing new characters and themes that left moviegoers enchanted. Clearly, that level of adoration wasn't just shared by critics. Both of these initial Toy Story films were marked by massive box office success while Toy Story 2 scored an impressive Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical win at the Golden Globes.

The unblemished critical reception of the first Toy Story movies has become so notorious that it looms large over the releases of subsequent movies in this franchise. When Toy Story 3 arrived in theaters in June 2010, it temporarily looked like this motion picture would follow in the footsteps of its predecessor and score a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. When the first negative review for Toy Story 3 emerged a few days into the feature's theatrical run, the internet reacted with uproarious outrage. The legacy of those inaugural Toy Story movies being such perfectly reviewed titles lingered large over people’s minds, and they wanted Toy Story 3 to continue the trend. It’s rare for the critical reception of any two movies to cast such a broad shadow, but that’s what happens when you have the only franchise in history to score multiple perfectly reviewed entries.

Meanwhile, it’s worth mentioning that the Toy Story features have a more consistent critical track record than not just mainstream franchises like the DC Extended Universe, but also many arthouse trilogies. Sagas like The Human Condition trilogy or the Three Colours Trilogy don’t have multiple perfect entries within their respective string of films. Even Richard Linklater's beloved Before trilogy only has one entry with a perfect critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, Before Sunrise. Such titles belong to the world of challenging arthouse cinema, emphasizing quiet conversations, unusual camera moves, and often intentionally challenging runtimes over mainstream-friendly spectacle. Their general critical reception, especially when filtered through the binary realm of Rotten Tomatoes, are bound to be more divisive than the Toy Story movies, thus ensuring that these animated films are the only franchise with multiple perfectly reviewed entries.

'Toy Story' & 'Toy Story 2' Have Fewer Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Than Newer Entries

An undeniable key factor, of course, in how Toy Story and Toy Story 2 achieved perfect critical scores on Rotten Tomatoes can be chalked up to the number of reviews each title has. Toy Story doesn’t even have 100 reviews tracked on the site, and Toy Story 2’s number of reviews doesn’t exceed 172. While a handful of retrospective reviews are included on each film’s Rotten Tomatoes page, most of the reviews for these titles are either from their original 1990s theatrical releases or the 2009 3D double-feature that brought these movies back to theaters. In those eras of cinema history, there were significantly fewer people writing reviews online or in print that could be added to a feature’s Rotten Tomatoes page or sway the consensus of a motion picture.

For comparison’s sake, the 2023 Pixar movie Elemental has 260 critics reviews as of this writing, while fellow modern animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has 381 critics reviews. Heck, Toy Story 4 in 2019 had 460 critic reviews! With so many people delivering write-ups of these features in the modern world, there is going to be a wider array of opinions and, with that, you’ll inevitably get contrary opinions to the general consensus. This makes it significantly tougher for modern movies to secure a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Only 105 titles on Rotten Tomatoes have secured a 100% Certified Fresh rating, with most of them being either documentaries or pre-21st-century movies. Narrative movies (the kind of films that typically spawn franchises) are sparse on the list, with titles like Leave No Trace or Au Hasard Balthazar not inspiring endless follow-ups that plague movie theaters. Because of this, there are few challengers to Toy Story’s very unique Rotten Tomatoes throne.

These inescapable qualities make it difficult to imagine any other franchise dethroning the Toy Story films for the very distinct honor of being the only franchise with multiple perfectly reviewed installments on Rotten Tomatoes. Perhaps, much like with Paddington 2, a new retrospective negative review will someday be added to the Toy Story or Toy Story 2 pages and obliterate their respective perfect critical track records on the site. For now, though, the initial Toy Story installments garnered a level of critical acclaim that decidedly reflects what the film criticism landscape was like in the 1990s. More importantly, though, all that praise perfectly encapsulates why audiences still love these child’s playthings even after all these years.

Toy Story is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

