In 1995, a then-little-known studio called Pixar released Toy Story, the first fully computer-animated feature film. It became both a critical and financial success while ushering in a new era of animation. Set in a world where toys can come to life without their owners’ knowledge, it centers on a talking cowboy doll named Woody (Tom Hanks) whose status as the “favorite toy” gets upstaged by the arrival of a space ranger action figure called Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen).

Disney and Pixar achieved further success in the Toy Story franchise with sequels Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, Toy Story 4, and an upcoming fifth film to be released in 2026. The films have become modern classics and beloved among all ages for several reasons—the technological breakthrough in animation, the voice acting, the heart, the drama, and, of course, the dialogue. Many lines across all four Toy Story movies stand out, but some are undeniably more iconic.

10 "The claw!"

The Aliens (Jeff Pidgeon) - 'Toy Story' (1995) and 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

At Pizza Planet, Buzz mistakes a vending machine for a real spaceship and a frustrated Woody must go after him. Once inside, they come across a group of three-eyed green aliens, known as The Little Green Men (all voiced by Jeff Pidgeon), who introduce them to…the claw. To the Little Green Men, the claw is their deity. To Woody and Buzz, it represents potential doom when used by the toy-torturing neighbor Sid.

Like a magnet, The Little Green Men gravitate to any kind of claws. Luckily, this works out in favor of the toys during the life-threatening climax of Toy Story 3. Just when it seems like Woody, Buzz, and the gang are about to be incinerated, the Little Green Men save their lives with a giant industrial claw. In a full-circle moment that was established in the first film, the quote goes from a deadly plot device to a life-saver. The aliens' sing-songy delivery only makes it better and more endearing.

9 "She'll be okay...Bonnie will be okay."

Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) - 'Toy Story 4' (2019)

Whether or not you agree about the relevance of Toy Story 4, it is certainly not without meaningful moments. The fourth installment takes Woody on an emotional journey as he tries to figure out his place in the world now that he’s no longer Andy’s toy. Can he adapt to his new surroundings as one of Bonnie’s toys? Is he as loved as his fellow toys? Or should he stay with his long-lost love? It all culminates at the end when Woody makes a huge decision.

Throughout Toy Story 4, Woody makes strong efforts to ensure the safety of Forky (Tony Hale) to make Bonnie happy, giving him a new sense of purpose. But after reuniting with Bo Peep (Annie Potts) and discovering a world of possibilities beyond having an owner, things start to change for him. It’s when his best friend Buzz assures him that instead of letting go of Bo, he can let go of Bonnie because he sees it’s what Woody truly wants. This line alone marks a huge turning point in the arc for the little cowboy doll and an underrated moment in the Toy Story series.

8 “There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere.”

Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) - 'Toy Story' (1995)

The toys in Andy’s room are curious about the arrival of his latest birthday gift, a space ranger called Buzz Lightyear. Upon his first appearance, he comes to life and surveys the room, thinking he’s crash-landed on a strange planet with seemingly “no sign of intelligent life anywhere.” In a scene that draws similarities between Toy Story and a classic Western, Woody peeks out, and Buzz mistakes him for a hostile being.

This quote is not only one of the funniest of the first Toy Story, but it’s also one of the most memed moments of the franchise. It also makes a return in the opening of Toy Story 2 during a video game simulation by Rex (Wallace Shawn), where the version of Buzz he’s playing says the line before being nearly blasted by Zurg’s robot minions. So, whether it's video game Buzz or toy Buzz, the line works in different ways.

7 “You have saved our lives. We are eternally grateful.”

The Aliens (Jeff Pidgeon) - 'Toy Story 2' (1999)

Surprise! The Little Green Men make another appearance in the climax of Tox Story 2. When Buzz and the gang race to save Woody from being shipped off at the airport, they hijack a Pizza Planet delivery truck where the Little Green Men are rearview mirror accessories. During an intense but hilarious car chase, Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles) saves the aliens from being thrown out the window, for which they are eternally grateful.

After that, the Little Green Men pledge their undying loyalty to a reluctant Mr. Potato Head, but Mrs. Potato Head (Estelle Harris) is more than eager and even adopts them as their sons. Years later, in Toy Story 3, the aliens’ gratefulness remains eternal, leading to a full-circle moment. After they rescue the toys from a potentially fiery fate at the dump, it’s the Potato Heads’ turn to thank their children. It’s one of the many great examples of a sequel callback that does not feel forced; the joke is earned here, and it’s still funny.

6 “We toys can see everything. So play nice.”

Woody (Tim Allen) - 'Toy Story' (1995)

In the Toy Story universe, no toy wants their kid to know they can come to life. However, no toy wants an owner like Sid (Eric von Detten). In Toy Story, Woody and Buzz find themselves trapped in the home of Andy’s next-door neighbor, who has a horrible reputation for taking apart toys for fun. Eventually, Woody and Buzz patch things up between them, but unfortunately, it’s right before Sid's big plan to strap Buzz to a new rocket.

Woody then devices a grand plan to break out of Sid’s house and save Buzz with the help of the “mutant” toys. Along the way, Woody wants to use this opportunity to teach Sid a valuable lesson about taking care of toys. In a funny but somewhat frightening moment, Woody reveals to Sid that the toys are sentient. It also feels like an influential moment to all kids watching Toy Story, reminding them to take care of their toys and just play nice.

5 “Ride like the wind, Bullseye!”

Woody (Tim Allen) - 'Toy Story 2' (1999)

Woody comes with several catchphrases: “Reach for the sky!” “There’s a snake in my boot!” and “You’re my favorite deputy!” to name a few. But one of them does not come from pulling on his string. In Toy Story 2, Woody discovers he is the main character of an old TV show called Woody’s Roundup featuring Jessie (Joan Cusack), Stinky Pete the Prospector (Kelsey Grammer), and a loyal horse named Bullseye.

“Ride like the wind, Bullseye!” is essentially Woody’s battle cry without going into an actual battle. Perhaps the most memorable usage of it is when Woody and Buzz set out to save Jessie from being whisked away on an airplane in the famous climax. It also serves as a reminder of who Woody is: a classic hero who cares most about those he loves and will do anything to save them.

4 “You are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity. Farewell.”

Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) - 'Toy Story' (1995)

After realizing he’s a lost toy due to Andy leaving him at a gas station, Woody has had enough of Buzz and his “real space ranger” shenanigans. Woody uses all of his built-up anger and explodes at Buzz, blaming him for running his life and taking his place as Andy’s favorite toy before reminding Buzz that he is, in fact, a toy, a child’s plaything. For his part, Buzz takes a different approach, calmly insulting Woody instead.

Like Buzz’s line about “no intelligent life anywhere,” his response to Woody being a “sad, strange little man” while offering his pity is another commonly memed moment from the Toy Story films. The moment has become so famous that it even got referenced in another Tim Allen film, The Santa Clause 2. Even though Woody is technically right, Buzz is taking the high road here by calmly and confidently telling him off.

3 “This isn’t flying, this is falling with style.”

Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) - 'Toy Story' (1995)

The Toy Story franchise is filled with great callbacks, especially if it’s an exchange of lines between characters. One great example starts with Woody and Buzz's first meeting. Woody becomes easily jealous of the attention Buzz is getting from the other toys, especially when he demonstrates how he can “fly.” Instead of being amazed, Woody feels bitter and claims that it was “falling with style."

During the visually stunning end of Toy Story, Buzz turns on his wings to release himself and Woody from the rocket just as it’s about to explode. They glide in the air, making it appear that Buzz is actually flying, much to Woody’s amazement, but Buzz assures him that it’s just “falling with style,” having finally accepted that he is a toy, while Woody realizes at last how cool Buzz is. In this great moment of bonding, allowing the two toys to embrace their similarities and differences.

2 "So long, partner."

Woody (Tim Allen) - 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Many consider Toy Story 3 to be the end of the Toy Story franchise. As it’s been proven many times over the years, it’s simply not the case. Instead, Toy Story 3 marked the end of an era for Woody and the gang. The toys finally get played with one last time by Andy before he gives them to Bonnie and leaves for college, in what is considered to be one of the saddest movie endings of the 2010s.

Although Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the toys realized they would not last forever with Andy, Woody had the hardest time letting go. But part of Woody’s growth as a character is learning to do so because it’s what was best for Andy. Woody gets to be played with one last time and is happy with it, which makes the final line even more meaningful. When he says, “So long, partner,” it means he’ll never forget and always cherish the times they had together, even if it means not being there for him anymore.

1 “To infinity and beyond!”

Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) - All four movies

Ask anybody to think of the first Toy Story quote that comes to mind, and what will they say? “To infinity and beyond!” of course. Being the adventurous space ranger he is and protecting the galaxy from the threat of invasion, Buzz Lightyear must have a catchphrase, and this one is perfectly on brand.

This is easily the most iconic quote in the Toy Story franchise; it’s said in every installment by either Buzz or someone quoting him. And going back to callbacks to characters’ lines—which is still something that the Toy Story films are great at—one of the most memorable is when Woody and Buzz are flying (or falling with style), and it’s Woody who says the line, fully embracing Buzz as Andy’s toy and a friend. This quote will live on as one of Toy Story's greatest legacies, with fans remembering how much they love it—for infinity and beyond.

