Shifting Gears star Tim Allen has shared a delightful exchange between him and his Toy Story co-star, Tom Hanks, on social media. Allen and Hanks first teamed up 30 years ago for Toy Story (1995), the animated adventure film that was not only nominated for three Oscars, but also grossed over $390 million at the global box office against a $30 million budget. The two have since worked together on every Toy Story movie, even as recently as Toy Story 4 in 2019, which grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Allen posted two photos on his personal X account, one Hanks sent him of him standing behind the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz, and another that he replied to his co-star, recreating his picture.

While their roles in the Toy Story franchise remain some of the most important in both of their careers, Tim Allen and Tom Hanks have both gone on to accomplish great things as actors. Allen was nominated for an Emmy in 1993 for his work on Home Improvement, and he’s also famous for leading The Santa Clause franchise and for more recently starring in Shifting Gears. Hanks is a two-time Oscar-winner for his work on Philadelphia and Forrest Gump — two wins that came in back-to-back years in 1994 and 1995 — and he’s also been nominated three other times in his career, including most recently for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Hanks’ role in Saving Private Ryan is one of the most famous in his career, and while he didn’t take home the gold for his performance, the film still won five trophies at the 1999 Academy Awards.

Is There Another ‘Toy Story’ Movie Coming?

Not only has Toy Story 5 already been confirmed, but the film has even been set for release on June 19, 2026. Details about the fifth installment are being kept under wraps, and while most of the original cast are expected to return, Tim Allen and Blake Clark are the only ones confirmed to star in the film at this time. Jim Varney was the original Slinky Dog actor, but after his passing in 2000, Clark took over the role from Toy Story 3 and beyond. Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris will co-direct Toy Story 5 with Stanton writing the script.

Toy Story 5 will be released in theaters on June 19, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the franchise and watch the other Toy Story movies on Disney+.