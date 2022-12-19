Playing with or collecting toys has become an increasingly acceptable part of adulthood in recent years. Many of us have felt the temptation to buy a figure, plushie, or LEGO set involving our favorite franchises as part of our fandom, or we've just felt that twinge of nostalgia come on. Now, according to market data reported by CNBC, adults who buy toys for themselves are becoming an increasingly vital part of the toy industry's success. Whether they're collectors or simply want to try out a product based on their favorite franchise or that reminds them of their childhood, these adults have been a steadily increasing part of the toy industry's consumer base until the pandemic saw sales from this group skyrocket to a point where they're helping the industry stay in the green.

Defined by the NPD Group as consumers 12 and up, this group is now responsible for one-fourth of the toy industry's annual sales. Adults buying for themselves spend around $9 billion on toys even as prices rise due to inflation. More importantly, adults have been the single greatest contributor to growth in the toy market, accounting for 60 percent of the dollar growth in the industry across 12 months ending in September. The increase in sales is heavily tied to the increase in licensed toys. As toys based on TV shows and movies like Star Wars rose to prominence, it inspired a generation of fans to keep spending to show their fandom. Now, with many of those same consumers reaching adulthood and more generations seeing increased licensing, there are more enticing toys than ever that celebrate iconic franchises both new and old.

Companies are starting to learn how to capitalize on this demographic too, creating specific lines based on nostalgic properties. Certain brands specifically capitalize on Fandom, like McFarlane Toys, Hot Toys, and the ever-present Funko. These brands will often also release lines of toys for adult fans in anticipation of release as was recently seen with McFarlane's line of Avatar: The Way of Water toys. LEGO is also huge on tie-ins, creating sets that allow fans to recreate key locales and scenes from their favorite movies and TV shows. Mattel and Hasbro both have lines that cater to adults too with the former including a nostalgic line featuring Barbie and Hot Wheels while the latter has its Black Series of action figures based on characters from widely popular properties including Marvel and Star Wars. These brands have even started to bleed back into entertainment with Greta Gerwig's Barbie an example of a "kid's" toy line becoming a movie catered toward adults. They're also seeing an increased presence at conventions with appearances at Comic-Con and D23 among other things.

Nostalgia for a franchise or brand isn't entirely necessary either. Other companies are simply making adult versions of their toy under a new name to help adults get back in touch with play. Razor has been able to capitalize on the market by making a bigger, electric version of its kick scooter for adults. Much like how video games thrived during the pandemic, many consumers who were stuck at home were finally able to reconnect with products like these in their spare time and realize the importance of play. Adults are picking up toys again because, outside of work, they just want to have a little fun.

The Toy Industry Is In a Fragile Spot, But Adults Are Helping it Survive

Thanks to issues with the supply chain and a greater emphasis on cheaper toys to help out parents with less money to spare, the toy industry is still navigating choppy waters. Thanks to adults that are more and more likely to buy toys of all kinds for themselves, however, companies are in a far better spot than expected. "Right now, adult toy buyers are the reason for growth in the toy business," MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian told CNBC. Having toys at any age is simply becoming an accepted part of life and a way to find comfort outside the doldrums of daily routines, and it's helping the toy industry in the process.

