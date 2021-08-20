Starting in 2022, customers will be able to shop at the beloved toy store once again.

Toys R Us is back, and it’s all thanks to the helping hand of Macy’s. Starting in 2022, customers will be able to shop at the beloved toy store once again, as a new partnership between the two brands means that Toys R Us toy shop departments will be built inside more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide. Both companies made the announcement yesterday, which also confirmed that Toys R Us toys will be available for purchase on both Macys.com/toysrus and Toysrus.com.

Nata Dvir, chief merchandising manager of Macy’s, made a statement featured on the Business Wire website regarding the partnership of the two companies, stating:

“As a Toys R Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America. ... Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children’s imagination and create meaningful moments together. Toys R Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles.”

The new shops will also showcase the Toys R Us mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe, who will be present to welcome shoppers into the new departments. More information, such as shop size and which specific Macy’s stores will host the new toy departments, is unknown at this time.

"Our partnership with Macy’s marks the greatly anticipated return of Toys R Us in the U.S.A. and changes the retail landscape by combining two beloved retail brands together for consumers across the nation in a completely innovative way," Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and CEO of WHP Global and Toys R Us, said in a provided statement.

Since its nationwide closure in March 2018, Toys R Us has been actively attempting to revive itself. In 2019, the company received new ownership and opened two stores as a start. With the business boost from Macy’s, including a Toys R Us feature in the Macy’s parade and plans to expand the size of the company’s toy business, Toys R Us may just have the second chance it has long deserved.

