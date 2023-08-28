The Big Picture Traci Braxton, often portrayed as jealous and angry on Braxton Family Values, had a strong voice and turned down a record deal to focus on motherhood.

Traci felt overlooked and forgotten by her family, experiencing hurtful treatment and feeling like an outsider.

Unresolved familial issues caused Traci deep emotional pain, and her struggle is relatable for many.

Traci Braxton was not technically the biggest fan favorite during her time on Braxton Family Values. In fact, she was often portrayed as jealous, and there were many moments in which she was the butt of the joke. She was an artist in her own right, and she certainly deserved more from her family. Now that she's no longer with us after passing from esophageal cancer in 2022, fans have been in their feelings about the treatment she received from her famous family while filming the reality series for nearly a decade...and she should have been treated better.

Traci Braxton Was An Artist In Her Own Right

Image via WeTV

When Braxton Family Values premiered in 2011, each of the sisters were portrayed as and placed in very specific roles. Traci, the second oldest of the siblings was treated as “The Wannabe” and was seen as the one that was always a few steps behind her other sisters. Many episodes shined a light on how she struggled with things like choreography, and editing made it seem like she was jealous of her sisters. But was this actually true? According to Traci, not at all. Traci Braxton had one of the stronger voices out of her sisters, she just didn't utilize it as much as a professional singer. One can’t help but to wonder: what would have happened if she had taken the record deal she was offered in the 90s? She turned down a deal that was offered to her in order to focus on being a mother. This was probably a very tough decision for her to make, and might be a reason some of her sisters lost respect for her. This is just speculation of course as it's highly possible that this dynamic between the siblings was always in place.

So, when the series premiered, the focus was naturally honed in on Toni, who was the biggest star of the group, and Tamar, who was very loud and had a lot to say and do for the camera. We saw the sisters performing together, with Traci always acting like a team player while being the butt of the joke. Despite all of this, Traci decided to go for her music career, with her first album, Crash and Burn, dropping in 2014. The album received mixed reviews, primarily due to the unnecessary use of autotune. Traci’s voice was strong enough without the use of auto-tune, so it was ultimately a detrimental choice that Tamar later made fun of her for. Despite Tamar’s heckling, the album still debuted on Billboard as number 18 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

Traci Braxton Was Wounded By Familial Issues

Image via WeTV

Being the butt of the joke without seeing much of the opposite of one’s siblings can become extremely hurtful over time. This was easily seen in Traci’s relationship with her own sisters. There were countless moments in which it was easy to see Traci’s frustrations with the treatment she received from her family. She felt overlooked and forgotten, which is a common thing for middle children. Middle children are defined as any children born after the firstborn and before the youngest-born sibling. Even though Traci Braxton was the second eldest, she is still technically a middle child, and her feelings and issues on the series are extremely relatable for many in similar positions.

According to healthline.com middle child syndrome is a theory that, “middle children are excluded, ignored, or even outright neglected because of their birth order.” The idea behind it is that middle children often feel excluded and disconnected due to more attention being paid to older and younger siblings. In situations like this, middle children feel unfavored by their parents due to this lack of attention. Leaving these issues unresolved can follow them even into adulthood, which can easily be seen in Traci’s case. There was the incident at Trina’s wedding, in which Traci is told by someone that her sisters were at the table laughing at her. While this wasn’t actually true, Traci’s strong emotional response was indicative of decades of disrespect from her siblings. There is also the infamous strike, in which Traci was the only one who wanted to move forward with filming, causing anger and ire from her sisters, which devastated her.

In an emotional clip, we see her revealing past and present hurt to their mother Evelyn Braxton, sharing how she felt unseen and undervalued by her mother in comparison to the rest of her siblings. She shared that she felt more like a cousin to her sisters than an actual sibling. She felt like an outsider in her own family. It’s a difficult feeling to deal with for your whole life. Some may see her behaviors and feelings as being whiny and over dramatic. However, the people who have experienced constantly being forgotten and being made to feel unimportant in comparison to their siblings, know better. They know how deep those hurt feelings run and how long they can last, which makes it very easy to empathize with Traci’s struggle.

We just hope that her sisters were able to make her feel loved and appreciated before she passed away. Traci died of esophageal cancer in March of 2022. She deserved more from her family, and we can only hope she is being honored and properly venerated by her loved ones now that she’s on the ancestral plane.