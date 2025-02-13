When Tracker returns for the remainder of Season 2 this Sunday, viewers will meet Bobby Exley's (Eric Graise) cousin. Deadline reports that Chris Lee, best known for starring in The CW's Legacies, has been cast in a recurring role playing Randy. He is Bobby's "charismatic and charming cousin who comes to town to give him a hand." It is unclear when Lee will debut and how long he will be on the show. Tracker returns on February 16 with an episode that features huge developments in Colter's (Justin Hartley) decade-old missing person case, according to the official logline below.

"A new lead in Colter’s white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton (guest star Brent Sexton) back together to track down a serial killer."

Where You May Have Seen Chris Lee Before

Image via The CW

Lee is best known for playing the vampire Kaleb Hawkins in The Vampire Diaries spinoff series Legacies. He appeared in all four seasons before the show was cancelled in 2023. Legacies' cancellation marked the end of The Vampire Diaries' 13-year television run. However, series creator Julie Plec has hinted that another series might come if everything works out. "There’s, in my mind, always a road to travel that could be another branch on The Vampire Diaries tree. I think that it’s a matter of timing, and the moment, and the idea. So hopefully the stars will align and someone will do it, hopefully with me. But you never know," she told Deadline.

The actor is also set to reprise his character Hannibal on the Showtime series The Chi in Season 7. Hannibal is Brandon and Coogie's innovative cousin known for growing high-quality weed. After Brandon's death, the character was missing for several seasons before returning in Season 6 and revealed that he'd also ventured into shrooms. Season 7 wrapped late last year, but the premiere date is yet to be announced. Deadline also reported that writing for Season 8 began early this year in anticipation of a renewal. The Chi has continued to deliver steady viewership since premiering in 2018.

Apart from Graise, Tracker also stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, Fiona Rene as Colter's lawyer, Reenie Greene, and Abby McEnany as Colter's business handler, Velma Bruin. The show is based on Jeffrey Deaver's book The Never Game. Tracker has been the most-watched series for two years straight, averaging 15 million multiplatform viewers.

To catch new episodes, tune in to CBS on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Past episodes can also be streamed on Paramount+.