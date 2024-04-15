This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Viewers first learned of Colter Shaw's (Justin Hartley) family in the series premiere of Tracker. There have been some references to Colter's brother, and his mother has been seen, but nothing about his sister, Dory, has been said since the night their father met a tragic death. Today, Hartley revealed via Instagram that Dory will appear in the coming episodes as he introduced a new cast member, Manifest alumn Melissa Roxburgh. Hartley also welcomed Roxburgh to the show in the post's caption, saying, "Colter finally reunites with his little sister Dory in the coming weeks. Join me in welcoming the lovely and talented @mroxburgh to the @trackercbs family!"

The last time viewers saw Dory was on a rainy night when their father "fell" off a cliff when Russell went after him. The family had been living in the Sierra National Forest, where their parents had moved them and taught them survival skills. On the night in question, Colter's father, Ashton, became extremely paranoid and ran out of the house as heavy rain fell outside, but Colter's brother ran after him. Colter would follow them later, but he found his father had fallen down a cliff, and it was heavily insinuated that Russell had pushed him. In the present timeline, Russel has attempted to contact Colter, who was advised to avoid him by their mother. There has been no mention of Dory, even indirectly, by other characters, begging the question about what happened to her. The good news is she's alive!

See the new set image shared by Hartley below.