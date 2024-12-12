Tracker has been keeping millions of viewers engaged with its impressive viewership record since its debut on CBS earlier this year. With the arrival of Season 2 back in October, the action drama series has continued to deliver massive viewership, averaging a total of 18.2 million views per episode on CBS' multiplatform viewership charts. According to Paramount's internal streaming data, Tracker is currently the most-viewed series on CBS, with the Kathy Bates-led Matlock trailing behind in second place with its 16.9 viewers per episode record.

2024 has proven to be a great year for CBS. In addition to Tracker and Matlock, which are the top two programs on the network right now, five more CBS shows have accumulated more than 10 million viewers in the 35-day multiplatform viewing, including Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (13.3 million), FBI (12.3 million), Fire Country (12.1 million), Elsbeth (12.1 million), and NCIS (11.5 million). Other CBS shows that have reached the 10 million mark are NCIS: Origins, Ghosts, and Equalizer.

‘Tracker’ Is One of the Best CBS Shows of 2024

The second season of Tracker has kept the momentum Season 1 had started when it debuted on CBS in May, which was so well received that it immediately received a Season 2 renewal. Apart from bringing in significant numbers for the network, the action drama series (starring This Is Us and Smallville alum Justin Hartley) has also received a favorable critical reception, boasting a current 89% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes for its very first season. In fact, Tracker ranks among the best CBS shows of this year — a list that includes shows like After Midnight, Poppa's House, The Summit, and The Real CSI: Miami.

It's one thing that Tracker has brought Hartley back to our television screens once again, but the action-packed drama series also turned out to be a highly entertaining show. Based on Jeffery Deaver's 2019 novel The Never Game, Tracker centers around skilled survivalist and lone wolf Colter Shaw, who utilizes his exceptional tracking skills in order to help solve mysteries (including missing person cases) in exchange for a reward. It also stars Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, Eric Graise as Bobby Exley, Floriana Lima as Camille Picket, Lee Tergesen as Ashton Shaw, Wendy Crewson as Mary Dove Shaw​​​​​​​, and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw, among others.

Tracker Season 2 airs Sundays on CBS. It is also available to stream on Paramount+.

