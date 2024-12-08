Why does everyone on Tracker seem to trust Colter Shaw almost instantly? Sure, the guy has had a few run-ins with some less-than-forthcoming cops, but otherwise, most who encounter the titular tracker tend to trust him on instinct. It's hard to say why people are so willing to put their lives in the capable hands of Justin Hartley's most recent action hero, especially after he outs himself as a guy who collects rewards, but for some reason they do.

'Tracker's Premise Is Actually Kind of Bizarre

Be it folks' clear desperation, relative uncertainty, or maybe just those soft brown eyes, everyone on Tracker is willing to jump in with Colter after he says, "I'm here to help." When you think about it for more than just a few seconds, it's actually really, well, bizarre. Colter Shaw — who is based on a Jeffrey Deaver character — is a complete stranger to most of the people he works for (and sometimes even with). He literally gets paid to find missing people, which seems like it should be just a little suspicious. If I were a character on Tracker, I might assume that he's the guy ensuring that people go missing in order to collect the reward money for himself.

It's probably those dreamy eyes that are the most convincing, especially when flashed with a smile. Justin Hartley's charm shines through Colter Shaw like no other character before, and that alone makes him the perfect casting choice. It's even somewhat believable that people would be instantly drawn to his magnetic charisma, letting their guard down just enough to hear out the nice young man who says he's just there to help (never mind that he's getting paid). We can't help but at least want to believe him, and for most characters on Tracker, that seems to be enough.

But what's up with folks having all this cash to fork over to this random guy? Colter's services aren't cheap, and while he's worked for a few big-name clients in the past, most people are friends or family just trying to locate their missing loved ones. Who has a few grand stashed away to hand over to a rewardist? At least when Reenie (Fiona Rene) brings in a client, we know that Colter is getting paid the serious big bucks. Then, it's all a bit more digestible considering that Colter comes specifically recommended by their attorney. The same is true of Colter's friends, like Bobby (Eric Graise) or Camille (Floriana Lima), who need his assistance — they probably don't pay him a cent for his help. But what about the normal folks from all those random towns in Kentucky, Maine, or Idaho? Even in desperation, most people probably can't afford his services, yet somehow, they do.

'Tracker's Colter Shaw Isn't TV's #1 New Hero For Nothing

Sure, Tracker presents Colter Shaw as the type of guy we can all rely on. His earnest desire to see people reunited with their loved ones or their fortunes restored is plastered all over his face every episode. Haunted by his own inability to help the ones he loves, the nomadic, Airstream-living Colter has made it his mission to help others. (Yes, he does so for profit, but so do law enforcement officers.) The money isn’t so much the point to America's #1 new hero as much as the people themselves are, and that’s why they ultimately trust him. Still, it's all a bit, well, unbelievable really.

Nevertheless, as CBS's biggest hit, Tracker is one of those shows that we can't help but devour, and it's gotten even better in its second season. Be it Hartley's charisma or Colter's "never give up" mentality, we always tune back in for more. Each new case is just as exciting as the last, and, even if we're not sure folks in the real world would respond to him the same way, it makes for some thrilling weekly television. You just can't keep a good hero down.

Tracker airs Sundays on CBS and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.

Your changes have been saved Tracker Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Abby McEnany , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Robin Weigert , Wendy Crewson , Sofia Pernas , Jensen Ackles , Lee Tergesen , Prestyn Bates , Matthew Nelson-Mahood , Alison Araya , Link Baker , Mattia Castrillo , Paniz Zade , Ashley Roxburgh , Jeremy Jones , Aggie Bell , Oscar Chark , Dalias Blake , Colm Hill , Nicole Anthony , Sean Owen Roberts , Garfield Wilson , Zia Newton , Arianna McGregor Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Network CBS Where To Watch Paramount Plus Main Genre Drama Writers Ben H. Winters , Hilary Weisman Graham Showrunner Elwood Reid Expand

