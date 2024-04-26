The Big Picture Don't miss Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in Sunday's episode of Tracker, as he hunts for survivors in the Idaho wilderness.

Shaw searches for missing children and deals with family secrets in the upcoming episode.

Stay tuned for new characters played by Melissa Roxburgh and Jensen Ackles, adding more twists to the Shaw family story.

This Sunday, Justin Hartley as back as Colter Shaw in the hit CBS thriller Tracker, and Collider is pleased to bring this exclusive clip from the upcoming tenth episode of the series to our readers. In the clip, Hartley's Shaw is on the hunt for two survivors of a dramatic plane wreck while dealing with the harshness of the Idaho wilderness. Tracker has been a huge hit since its debut back in February. The series kicked off right after Super Bowl LVIII, and initially captivated a large audience with 18.4 million live viewers for its premiere. Although the viewership saw a dip to about 6 million live viewers by the second episode, it has shown a steady increase in delayed viewership metrics, which has been crucial in CBS's decision to renew the series for a second season.

The upcoming episode, "Into the Wild," airing this Sunday, April 28, from 9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT, continues the show’s story. Hartley stars as Shaw, who is on a mission to find the missing children of an aerial outfitting company owner, lost in a plane crash in bad weather along with a mysterious client. The mission is of personal significance as the missing individuals are friends of Reenie’s father.

What Else is Coming Up in 'Tracker'?

Image via CBS

Both Melissa Roxburgh and Jensen Ackles have been cast as Colter's sister, Dory, and brother, Russell, respectively, with the pair set to debut in the coming weeks. The backstory involving the Shaw siblings is as dramatic as they come. The last sighting of Dory in the series occurred on a stormy evening that saw their father, Ashton, mysteriously fall off a cliff while being pursued by Russell, amidst a torrential downpour.

The Shaw family, who had honed their survival skills in the rugged terrain of the Sierra National Forest, were thrown into turmoil that night. The plot thickens with Russell's ambiguous role in their father’s fatal plunge, heavily suggested to have been at his hands. In the current timeline, despite Russell reaching out, Colter has kept his distance, heeding their mother’s warnings. Dory’s whereabouts and fate had been a lingering question, until now. Fortunately, the show confirms she is very much alive and kicking.

Tracker airs Sunday nights at 9:00PM ET/PT exclusively on CBS before heading to Paramount+ for streaming. You can check out our exclusive clip of Sunday night's new episode in the player below.

Tracker Colter Shaw travels the country in his old-school RV to help police and private citizens solve crimes and locate missing persons until his latest case changes everything. Release Date February 11, 2024 Creator Ben H. Winters Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime

