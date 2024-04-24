The Big Picture Colter Shaw's survival skills and combat readiness are put to the test in Tracker Season 1, Episode 10 when he must find two missing people in the wilderness.

The episode teases some intense moments reminiscent of an air warfare movie like Top Gun as Colter searches for the missing siblings in Idaho.

In later episodes, Tracker will shift focus to explore Colter's family mystery, promising shocking revelations that will change his family dynamic.

Colter Shaw's (Justin Hartley) job requires a lot of mental and physical fortitude. Throughout Tracker Season 1, he has fought out of tricky situations. Thanks to his survival skills and combat readiness, he has saved several lives, his own included. His search for missing people takes him to some of the remotest places in America, often places where no people live. With his Gulf Stream, he can traverse rough terrain to offer aid. But even the truck has its limits, which are tested in Tracker Season 1, Episode 10 when he has to find two people who went missing in the middle of nowhere. The episode's promo teases something straight out of an air warfare movie like Top Gun.

The episode sees Colter travel to Idaho to help a father whose two adult children went missing. The direct connection between Colter and this case is through Reenie's father, who's friends with the missing people. They went missing while on a plane when bad weather caught up with them, and they were also carrying a mysterious client on board. The search takes Colter deep into the wilderness of Idaho and tracks down the children's father, Gus McMillion (Gil Birmingham, Yellowstone). It is unclear where the children went missing since the forest is extensive, but Colter has a rough idea. Access to that part of the forest will require some improvisation since it's not quite penetrable. Lucky for Colter, the man whose children are missing owns an aerial outfitting company and has planes. He offers to take Colter to that part of the wood if Colter is sure he can jump out of a flying airplane. Will Colter find them, or has he overestimated his abilities?

'Tracker' To Focus On Colter's Past In Later Episodes

For most of the season thus far, Tracker has almost exclusively focused on the cases Colter is working on, abandoning the family mystery teased in the series premiere. In a conversation with TV Insider, Hartley revealed that the show will accelerate focus on the mystery beginning with Episode 11. The episode will see the reintroduction of Colter's sister, Dory, as a grad student goes missing on the campus Dory's a professor. Hartley teased some shocking revelations, saying, “Colter finds out some stuff that does rattle him. If it happened to me, I wouldn’t be able to sleep thinking that certain people in my life lied to me or misled me intentionally. It changes his family dynamic quite a bit.”

Catch the episode on CBS this Sunday at 9 PM ET. Stream past episodes on Paramount+ and watch the promo above.

