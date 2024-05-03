The Big Picture Colter Shaw's past comes back to haunt him as he delves into his father's mysterious government work in upcoming Tracker episode.

The tension between Colter and his brother Russell reaches a boiling point, with Jensen Ackles set to stir things up.

Tracker fans can expect answers as Colter's family secrets are unveiled, including the truth about his father's disappearance.

While Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw provides answers to families who are in need of them, he has battled with questions of his own that seemingly have no answers, gnawing at him from his past. Just like every single person who has been gripped by Tracker Season 1, we ask a simple question. Who exactly was Colter's late father, Ashton (Lee Tergesen)? The upcoming episode of the show is set to deliver those answers while welcoming Manifest vet Melissa Roxburgh as Colter’s younger sister, Dr. Dory Shaw. A recently released sneak peek sets the stage for some answers regarding the many Shaw family secrets.

Per TVLine, the episode introduces the audience to Colter's sister, Dory, and unlike her brother, Dory has set down roots and carved out a career for herself as a professor - just like their parents. The short clip sees Colter present Dory with some newfound information which states that their father had been a government contracter for seven years. Colter believes it is odd that their mother, Mary (Wendy Crewson), hadn't mentioned it to them. Dory on the other hand, would simply rather not think on it and advises her brother to do exactly the same thing. However, knowing Hartley's Colter, chances of that seem slim.

Childhood flashbacks from earlier episodes clearly highlight that Colter and his siblings had an unusual childhood. Living the typical suburban life initially, everything would change when Ashton has an incident at work and soon moves his family to a cabin in the Sierra National Forest. Despite making the most of the situation and teaching his children survival skills, Ashton's paranoia will get the better of him one night as in steps into a storm, never to return.

The Tense Colter-Russell Reunion is Coming

Close

Just as with the situation with his father, there are unresolved issues in the relationship Colter shares with his older brother, Russell. The pair are clearly enstranged, with Colter ignoring Russell's attempts to reach him in earlier episodes. Jensen Ackles has been cast to play Colter's brother, and ahead of their reunion, Hartley has teased a tense occasion. Colter believes Russell had killed their father, after finding Ashton lying at the bottom of the cliff while a young Russell (Matthew Nelson-Mahood) looked from above. Regarding the Colter-Russell reunion, Hartley explained, “And then, when it was time to cast Russell Shaw, I was like, ‘We built this whole thing up. It’s important that we get somebody in there that is just a juggernaut. Somebody that you would believe because he’s gonna go toe-to-toe with Colter, in a good or bad way, and that you also believe is his brother.’ And I just thought Jensen Ackles would be perfect for it."

New episodes of Tracker air on CBS on Sundays. Past episodes are streaming now on Paramount+. Watch the clip on TV Line's website.