The Big Picture The Shaw brothers may not have the best relationship in Tracker, but they work well together to track down a missing army buddy.

Hard work and combat skills are on display as Colter and Russell investigate shady programs and conspiracy theories.

Family dynamics and hidden secrets come to light, hinting at a possible breakthrough in their relationship in upcoming episodes.

The Shaw family has an atypical dynamic. They are unlike other families, given their lives growing up, and Colter's line of work is a testament to this. Tracker has slowly been diving into the family and where they stand currently. One of the most interesting characters in the show is Colter's brother, and even if we only saw him in the series premiere, he made a big enough impression to be remembered. Other family members have clarified that they don't really keep up with him. New images from the upcoming episode where Jensen Ackles makes his Tracker debut tease an exciting change when the brothers put down their differences to work on a case. The episode's official logline (below) teases another case, but Colter will have his brother by his side this time.

"Colter is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell, who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who’s gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior. The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs, and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family’s past."

The images show the brothers' hard work chasing down leads that might help them find the missing guy. They seem to work well together even if they don't have the best relationship. It wouldn't be a Colter Shaw show without some sticky situations, and the images tease some of those. The brothers are well-versed in combat and are seen brandishing guns while looking into the case. Another scene shows them inside a morgue as they check out a body, but who's willing to bet they don't have permission to do that? Some other images show Colter in jail, which is not a first for him, and Reenie arrives to bail him out.

'Tracker' Peels Back the Layers Of The Shaw Family

Hartley revealed that these last episodes of Season 1 would focus on the family and their dynamics. In Episode 11, "Beyond the Campus Walls," fans met Colter's sister, Dory, and the reunion revealed a lot. Dory has reservations about their mother's version of the story. She was clearly hiding something, given how hard she worked to keep the brothers apart. What if she's trying to protect her secrets? As Colter and Russell work this case, they will be forced to confront their relationship and maybe make a breakthrough. They might learn that they've been apart all these years by someone's design, and there's a bigger issue at hand. After all, Hartley did tease that "Colter finds out some stuff that does rattle him. If it happened to me, I wouldn't be able to sleep thinking that certain people in my life lied to me or misled me intentionally. It changes his family dynamic quite a bit."

Catch the episode this Sunday at 8 PM ET on CBS.

