Colter and Russell Shaw will work together to find a missing friend of Russell's who has gone missing.

Episode 12, "Off the Books," will air May 12 on CBS.

The Shaw family has a strange vibe. From the moment Ashton Shaw (Lee Tergesen) uprooted his family from civility and transplanted them into the dense undergrowth of the Sierra National Forest, they never remained the same. Ashton's death in the opening episodes of CBS' hit series, Tracker, albeit in flashbacks, implicated his eldest son, Russell, and shattered the family bond in the years that have followed. Jensen Ackles is set to make his debut as Russell in the show's upcoming episode, Off the Books, and given that his younger brother, Colter (Justin Hartley) has actively sought to avoid him, their reunion is set to be tense. A new sneak peek of the upcoming episode shows the pair setting aside their differences in order to crack a case that requires innovation - of sorts.

Via TVLine, the clip from the show's penultimate episode, shows the pair of estranged siblings teaming up to solve a case. Russell has reached out to Colter seeking his help “to track down a former army buddy who’s gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior,” according to the episodes official synopsis. “The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs and conspiracy theories.” As clip reveals, there’s a severed finger involved, which requires Colter to get innovative in order to pull a print off it. All these the pair have to navigate “while they contend with their family’s past.”

For all intents and purposes, the Shaw family is like none other. While earlier episodes have seen Colter serve as a soothing balm for other families in need, these last episodes of the season have been dedicated to his. Tracker's most recent episode, Beyond the Campus Walls, introduced audiences to Colter's sister, Dory, who is portrayed by Melissa Roxburgh. Unlike other members of her family, Dory seems to have set aside her family history in a bid to lead a happy life. However, while she maintains communication with her brothers, Dory seems to harbor some animosity towards her mother, Mary (Wendy Crewson). "She knows that there is way more to the story [about Dad] than Mom has let on, for whatever reason," Roxburgh had explained about her character.

Dirty Secrets For the Shaw Family

It is clear there are secrets hiding just beneath the surface for the Shaw family, and they might not be so pleasant. Speaking about his family after the move into the woods, Colter explained that Ashton “started to talk about these people that were out to get him and how we all had to be prepared. He taught us how to track, how to hunt, and he taught us to free climb at this place called Devil’s Notch.” The Dory episode reveals that their father was a government contractor for several years, and Mary never mentioned it. With Tracker already renewed for a second season, how long can these family secrets stay buried?

New episodes of Tracker air on CBS on Sundays. Past episodes are streaming now on Paramount+. Watch the clip on the TVLine website here.

