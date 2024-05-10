The Big Picture Tracker Episode 12 "Off the Books" reveals Colter and Russell's emotional brotherly bond as they search for a missing military friend.

Jensen Ackles guest stars as Colter's brother, adding a nostalgic reunion for Smallville fans.

The episode airs on Sunday, May 12.

Colter Shaw will reunite with his brother in the upcoming episode of Tracker, "Off the Books." Russell seeks his brother to help him find a missing friend from his military days. A new look into the episode, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, shows this conversation, which shows how the brothers' relationship is while revealing the exact circumstances of the friend's disappearance. Jensen Ackles will reunite with his Smallville costar when he plays Colter's brother. The episode airs on Sunday, May 12.

The video shows the brothers outdoors as they drink beer by a fire. The atmosphere is quiet but with the constant night noises and the cackle of the fire. They were clearly talking about something before, but when we join them in the clip, Colter admits that Russell had given him a lot to think about, referring to their previous conversation. Russell changes the topic and asks for his brother's advice about something. He reveals that he needs help finding a friend who's been missing for five days. He went on an errand, and his wife never saw him again. "Problems in the marriage?" Colter's tracker brain goes into work mode to rule out the obvious. Colter asks Russell more questions about the case's particulars, and at every turn, Russell reveals the obstacles he encountered in his solo endeavor. Silence descends as Colter thinks, but it makes Russell uncomfortable. "I can pay you, you know, for your help," Russell offers. "Russell, it's not about the money," responds Colter. Their relationship is not the best, so Russell knows he can be turned down. "Will you help me or no?" he says, sounding like he's giving his brother an out while hoping that Colter doesn't take it. Colter agrees to help.

'Tracker' To Flesh Out The Shaw Family

Justin Hartley teased some shocking developments for the family as the show shifts focus on developing their relationships. Tracker revisits the past with appearances from Colter's siblings. When Colter worked with Dory in Episode 11 "Beyond the Campus Walls," she hinted that their mother might be lying about some things, and the conversation referenced in this sneak peek teases more bombshells as Colter learns new things about his family. Hartley talked to TV Insider about this arc and revealed that Colter will learn some shocking things, saying,

“Colter finds out some stuff that does rattle him. If it happened to me, I wouldn't be able to sleep thinking that certain people in my life lied to me or misled me intentionally. It changes his family dynamic quite a bit.”

Tracker was renewed for a second season. The show stars Hartely as Colter, Fiona Rene (Fire Country) as Reenie, Abby McEnany as Velma, Robin Weigert as Teddi, Eric Graise as Bob, and Mary McDonnell (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Mary Dove Shaw.

Watch Tracker on CBS on Sundays at 8 PM.

