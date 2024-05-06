The Big Picture Russell and Colter have a tense reunion in an upcoming Tracker episode, setting the stage for more family drama.

The Shaw family's past is shrouded in mystery, with unanswered questions and a sketchy father figure.

New episodes of Tracker air on CBS, with Colter Shaw uncovering secrets and reuniting with family members.

After a couple of episodes, it became abundantly clear that the Shaw family in CBS' hit series Tracker, were anything but normal. Besides their family home being located deep in the Sierra National Forest, and one Shaw, Colter (Justin Hartley) abhoring the idea of putting down roots by living in the back of a trailer. There was always simmering tension anytime Colter's relationship with his elder brother, Russell. came up. Supernatural's Jensen Ackles has been cast to portray the estranged big brother and the pair are about to reunite in the show's upcoming episode as revealed in a new promotional video.

Russell and Colter's reunion had been teased by series lead, Hartley, as being a tense occassion and he certainly wasn't wrong. The new clip features Colter observing a truck pull up to his trailer at the dead of night. Without hesistation or second thought, the survivalist draws his firearm and steps out to confront the unexpected guest. However, upon emerging from his trailer, finds his older brother staring right back at him. "Hey little brother," Ackles' Russell says. It's a short but instructive clip of what is to come next. Colter obviously wasn't expecting him, however, given that he had dodged all of Russell's calls and messages all season, it made sense for his big brother to track him down if the situation was dire.

There are many loopholes and unanswered questions regarding the Shaw family. Those questions stem mainly from the circumstance under which Berkeley professors, Ashton (Lee Tergesen) and Mary Shaw (Wendy Crewson) left there jobs and relocated their young family into the woods. What came after was an unconventional childhood, a paranoid father and the sketchy death of said father wherein his oldest son is implicated - somehow.

There Are More Divisions in the Shaw Family

Recent episodes of Tracker have seen a lot of reunions, a theme that is set to continue into the series finale. The show's most recent episode sees Colter reunite with his young sister, Dory (Melissa Roxburgh) after going MIA on her for a year. While the pair might have reconnected, while seeking to maybe unravel the secrets of their late father's life. The episode also exposed that of the living Shaws, Russell and Colter aren't the only ones who don't see eye to eye. During the episode, Dory questioned why Colter has been quick to accept their mom's version of events. Speaking about the mother-daughter dynamic on the show, Roxburgh reveals that the pair are possibly not on speaking terms. "Dory is pretty smart, and I think that she clocks a lot of what her mother is doing. She knows that there is way more to the story [about Dad] than Mom has let on, for whatever reason. For Dory, trying to have a healthy life at this point means maybe not being close to Mom," Roxburgh explained.

New episodes of Tracker air on CBS on Sundays. Past episodes are streaming now on Paramount+. Watch the clip above.