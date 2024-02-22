The Big Picture Tracker is a thrilling action drama on CBS starring Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a unique character solving mysteries.

The show follows Shaw as he helps uncover dark secrets and solve crimes with his exceptional tracking abilities.

Based on The Never Game by Jeffrey Deaver, Tracker airs on Sundays at 9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Tracker is the latest action drama to hit our screens, this time on CBS, with the propulsive thriller led by Justin Hartley preparing for its third episode to air this Sunday, and to mark it, Collider is delighted to be partnering with CBS and Paramount+ to bring our readers an exclusive look at the episode.

In the clip, Hartley's Colter, while on a job, accidentally stumbles across Reenie (Fiona Rene) in his trailer, setting the wheels in motion for the episode about to come. Per CBS, the episode description states: "As Colter helps a young woman locate her free-spirited sister, he digs deeper into how the sister’s last days may lead to a dark secret she unearthed in this tight-knit town".

Joining Hartley in the series are the likes of Wendy Crewson (Good Sam) as Mary Dove Shaw, Lee Tergesen (Oz) as Ashton Shaw, Eric Graise (Locke & Key) as Bob Exley, Nicole Anthony(Child's Play) as Ms. Hicks, Oscar Chark (It's a Wonderful Knife) as Craig Riley, Matthew Nelson-Mahood (Dead Shack) as Russell Shaw, Abby McEnany (Work in Progress) as Velma Bruin, Link Baker (The Mother) as Mark Riley, Jeremy Jones (The Stand) as Jack Horvath, Anja Savcic (Loudermilk) as Kira Stine, Robin Weigert (Deadwood) as Teddi Bruin, Gia Sandhu (A Simple Favor) as Beth, and Bradley Stryker (Devil in Ohio) as Tom Tozer.

What Is 'Tracker' About?

Image via Michael Courtney/CBS

Tracker is based on the first of four Colter Shaw novels, The Never Game, by award-winning author Jeffrey Deaver. Tracker revolves around the character of Colter Shaw, a survivalist and solitary figure with a complex past, roams the United States in his dependable RV in search of new mysteries to unravel. With his charming demeanor and exceptional tracking abilities, Shaw aids both ordinary people and law enforcement in deciphering baffling crimes and puzzles. Despite his remarkable talent, Shaw operates under the unique moniker of "reward seeker," always ready to collect the substantial financial rewards that accompany the resolution of these cases. With a history of success and countless miles traveled, Shaw faces a case that could alter his course forever.

Tracker airs on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 9:00 to 10:00 PM ET/PT on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount+. For subscribers of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, it's available live and on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream it on demand the day after it airs. Watch the sneak peek below:

Tracker Colter Shaw travels the country in his old-school RV to help police and private citizens solve crimes and locate missing persons until his latest case changes everything. Release Date February 11, 2024 Creator Ben H. Winters Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

