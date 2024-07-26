The Big Picture CBS brings back Tracker and The Equalizer earlier than expected in October.

Tracker's new season delves into family secrets, while The Equalizer characters will face consequences from the past.

Season premieres will lead to exciting new storylines for both shows on CBS.

Great news for fans of some of the hottest shows on linear TV. CBS announced today that two of their most popular shows are coming back for new seasons earlier than expected. Originally, both series were going to debut their premiere episode on the same day, October 27. Now CBS has decided that Season 2 of Tracker will return two weeks earlier, on October 13, while The Equalizer slides back into the CBS schedule for Season 5 on October 20.

While both shows would serve as NFL doubleheaders, the change now makes the new Tracker season premiere a lead-in for the season finale of Big Brother, while The Equalizer joins the network's premiere week along with other returning shows like NCIS (Season 22), FBI (Season 7), FBI: International (Season 4), FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6), Ghosts (Season 4), Elsbeth (Season 2), S.W.A.T. (Season 8) and Fire Country (Season 3).

For fans of procedural television, it will be quite a week to tune in and check out the new seasons of all the shows that have been incredibly successful at CBS. Tracker will once again see Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) using his survival skills to help the police and private citizens figure out complicated cases, while The Equalizer will continue to follow former CIA operative Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) while she defends shady and helpless characters who can't fend for themselves.

What Will Happen In The New Seasons of 'Tracker' and 'The Equalizer?'

Image via CBS

In the new season of Tracker, fans will finally get to see the repercussions of Colter's discovery that his father is having an affair with his childhood friend's mom. Of course, the affair pales in comparison to other elements that Season 2 has to unpack. Colter still has to go through and figure out what's up with the box of files that might have all kinds of secrets from Colter and Lizzy's (Jennifer Morrison) families. One of the people that might be hiding huge secrets is Colter's own sister Dory (Melissa Roxburgh), who wasn't exactly straightforward with her brother about the mysterious items.

The Equalizer fans also have their deal of aftermaths to deal with. By the end of Season 4, we discovered that Mel (Liza Lapira) hid quite an important fact from her past, and what's worse — dealing with it prompted a decision to leave that might have repercussions across all of Season 5. As for Robyn... well, we left her with tears streaming down her face at the perspective of never seeing Dante (Tory Kittles) again, so chances are she'll be in a dark place when the new episodes kick off.

CBS premieres Season 2 of Tracker on October 13 and Season 5 of The Equalizer on October 20.