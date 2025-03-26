If you are a fan of Tracker, there are a number of characters who have contributed to making the show a brilliant success for CBS. Besides the stellar performance from Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, fans have also come to love and appreciate the performances of Eric Graise as the tech-savvy Bobby Exely. However, as the second season of Tracker has progressed, fans of the show have noticed that Bobby has been missing for several episodes now. Raising the question: Will he ever be back? One of Graise's co-stars has sought to calm minds with a response on the matter.

Hartley's Colter is a man who finds people, and in the digital age, having someone skilled at tracking people's online footprints is vital. In the absence of Graise's Bobby, Colter's tech needs have been met by Bobby's cousin, Randy (Chris Lee), while he is out "dealing with some family stuff..." This is the only explanation we have received regarding Bobby's absence. Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, Fiona Rene, Graise's co-star who plays Reenie Greene, confirms that the tech geek remains a part of Tracker's narrative, as she hints at a potential dynamic between Randy and Bobby. Rene's comments read:

“I mean, can we just talk about Randy for a second? I love Chris Lee with everything in my body. He’s been such a wonderful addition to the Bobby dynamic, and I am very excited to see them together.”

Since helping Colter take down The Teacher (Nicholas Lea) in the mid-season premiere "The Disciple," Bobby has been missing from the five episodes that have premiered since. So far, neither the show’s producers nor Graise have publicly addressed Bobby's absence from the CBS show. Make of that what you will, but Rene's comments come as a relief as the show, ahead of its second season, saw the departure of Robin Weigert, who played Teddi Bruin. Randy might be a lovely substitute, but it'd certainly be nice to have Bobby back.

Reenie Is Built For Pressurized Situations On 'Tracker'