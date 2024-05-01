The Big Picture Colter Shaw embarks on a nationwide journey to solve mysteries and find missing people in new crime drama series Tracker.

In an upcoming episode "Off The Books," Colter's estranged brother Russell, played by Jensen Ackles, makes an appearance.

Catch Tracker on CBS Sundays and stream past episodes on Paramount+ for thrilling crime-solving adventures.

For much of CBS' Tracker, the show's lead man, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) has traversed the length and breadth of the country fixing problems for those who can afford it - and some who can't. However, there has been a shadow hanging over his head as the dynamics of his family are some he has preferred to avoid, rather than fix. Colter's brother and sister have been missing so far in the first ten episodes of the show, recently however, Jensen Ackles was cast to play Colter's estranged older brother, Russell Shaw, when the series arrives at its twelfth episode, Off The Books. Now, CBS has unveiled first look images of Colter and Russell in what promises to be an action packed episode for the world's leading rewardist.

From the very first episode of the show, it was pretty clear that Hartley's Colter was running away from something in his past, relying on solving the problems of others to keep his demons at bay. His biggest challenge lies with the death of his father, ruled an accident, officially. Colter has rightly believed that his older brother, Russell, had a hand in their father's death after a heated altercation on a rainy night.

The long-teased reunion of the estranged brothers will occur in Tracker's penultimate episode for this season. Colter will be forced to team up with his brother, as he searches for an Army buddy who has gone missing. The newly released images show the pair of brothers side-by-side while confronting a threat. The episode's official logline reads:

"Colter is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell, who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who’s gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior. The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family’s past."

The Shaw Family Is Coming Together in 'Tracker'

Just like Russell, Colter's baby sister, Dory Shaw has been missing from the series, except for appearances in childhood flashbacks. However, the Shaw family will gradually be put together as the first season purrs on with Manifest star, Melissa Roxburgh, cast to play the role. While Colter has actively avoided his brother, not picking his calls with their mother, Mary (Wendy Crewson), advising him to avoid Russell no matter the cost. Colter has always seemed a lot warmer when talking about his sister, and it will be interesting to see how she fits into the show's overall dynamic. Roxburgh will guest star as Dory in Tracker's upcoming episode set to air on May 5.

New episodes of Tracker air on CBS on Sundays. Past episodes are streaming now on Paramount+.

Tracker Colter Shaw travels the country in his old-school RV to help police and private citizens solve crimes and locate missing persons until his latest case changes everything. Release Date February 11, 2024 Creator Ben H. Winters Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime Seasons 2

