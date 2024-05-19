The Big Picture The CBS freshman series 'Tracker,' which received an early Season 2 renewal, showcases the adventures of Colter Shaw and his complex family dynamics.

Justin Hartley, who's also an executive producer, discusses potential family backstory insights and cast chemistry.

The series focuses on Colter Shaw's tracking skills and family ties, and features diverse guest stars to create compelling storylines.

The hit CBS freshman series Tracker, which has already been picked up for a second season, is closing out its first run of episodes having brought Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) back into the lives of both his sister (Melissa Roxburgh) and brother (Jensen Ackles) when they needed his help on different cases and he clearly has a ways to go before smoothing out relationships with each of them. At the same time, viewers got to know the team he relies on when he’s out using his tracking skills to solve mysteries for private citizens and law enforcement. Over the course of the first season, the 13 episodes have explored who Colter is, why his family is so dysfunctional, the individuals who are most important to him, and what makes him a lone wolf, all of which set things up for what is a very promising Season 2.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Hartley, who’s also an executive producer on the series, talked about how lucky he feels to have the career consistency he’s had, earning the early Season 2 renewal they got from CBS, whether he had a vision for what his career could look like when he started down his path as an actor, his desire to dig deeper into Colter’s family backstory in the second season, making a series that’s always on the move, their incredible guest cast, whether he’d ever want to direct an episode, and why it makes sense to keep Colter as a lone wolf, at least for now.

Justin Hartley Believes the Success of 'Tracker' Earned Them Their Early Season 2 Renewal

Collider: Congratulations on Season 2. As an actor who’s had career ups and downs like every actors has had, how does it feel to know you’re leading a series that’s successful in getting viewers to tune in, but also to keep coming back, and that you’ve already gotten a second season?

JUSTIN HARTLEY: It’s great. This career that we choose, this acting thing, is not for the faint of heart, that’s for sure, and there’s not a lot of consistency in it. But I’ve been lucky, for whatever reason, throughout my career. I was on Smallville, which had a really long run. That show was a top tier show for the network, so we had job security there. And then, with This Is Us, they renewed us for three seasons in a row instead of just one, which was awfully nice of them. That was really cool. We got to see crew members and cast members not only buying cars, but you started to see people buying homes and having kids, and all this kind of stuff, because they knew they had job security for three years, which just never happens in this business. And then, with Tracker, we got this really early renewal, which we earned completely, by the way, but it was nice of them to give us what we earned. They let everybody know really early. I think it was after three or four episodes aired that they told us, “Hey, we’re gonna pick you up.” Typically, they wait until the end, and I get it. They should see how it all shakes out. But it was just a really nice vote of confidence, and something that doesn’t happen very often. It was well-deserved and earned, but we were really grateful that they did that. This network has just been incredible to work with. Building the show from the ground up with them has been a dream. They know exactly what they’re doing. They have great ideas. They let you participate. For a show that’s a one-man show, it’s honestly such a team effort.

I first became aware of you, as an actor, with Passions. When you think about the trajectory your career has taken since then, how has it compared to what the goal was or what you might have envisioned it to be? You’ve definitely spent time on a number of memorable TV series and you had that successful run on This Is Us. Was this a goal? Had you always wanted to lead a TV series? What did you envision for yourself?

HARTLEY: I don’t know if I had a particular vision in mind where I manifested something like being the lead of a show, or anything like that. I think I was just enraptured with the art and the craft and the idea that you can go to “work” and make believe, and meet all these really interesting people and artists, and get ideas from them, and just work really hard on making something look effortless. I guess that was the goal. Most of these actors that you watch and admire, when you look at what they’re doing, it looks like they’re not doing much, but it’s so captivating. When you watch Jon Hamm, if you didn’t know any better, the guy is just such a natural. He’s just sitting there staring and listening to this guy, but I can’t stop looking at him because he’s doing a million things all at once and he makes it look effortless. That’s an artist. That is dialed in. When you watch Tom Hanks do a scene, you could watch that guy read a phone book. So, I guess that was the goal. It still is my goal to just be the best I can possibly be, and I haven’t reached it yet. I’m not done learning yet. But I don’t know if I ever had a vision of where I would be at this age. I’m just lucky to be in this business and able to afford a life in this business. I love the process of learning new things and I love the idea that, if I had a chance to redo a scene from two years ago, I bet you I could do it better. If the day comes along where I’m like, “Yeah, I’m getting worse,” then I’ll probably retire.

Justin Hartley Would Like To Dig Deeper Into Colter Shaw's Family Backstory for 'Tracker' Season 2

This is a cool show because you get to do a little bit of everything. This is a guy that has to get the job done, whatever the job is, and he has to constantly adapt to whatever gets thrown at him. Considering everything you’ve gotten to do in Season 1, what are you hoping to dig deeper into or bring out more in Season 2?

HARTLEY: Hopefully, they’ll tell a little bit more of the family backstory. We do a little bit of that at the end of the season. And then, hopefully next season, the supporting characters might get a bigger chunk, just because we know them now. When I started this show, you have to tell the story of the lead character, so you don’t have a lot of time to dive into the supporting characters’ lives, especially in the pilot. We’re watching his show, so we’ve gotta tell his story. But as the season has gone on, as inevitably happens with any show, the audience starts to really enjoy and like the supporting characters because they’ve been exposed to them a little bit more throughout the season. So, starting with Season 2, we should be able to tell a little bit more of their backstory and what’s going on with them to make this world a little bigger. Plus, your boy could get a day off.

How would you describe the relationship between Colter Shaw and his brother, Russell?

HARTLEY: Going back to CBS and the studio that I work for, Disney and 20th, they’re so open to these ideas. I’ve never executive produced a show before, so this is all new for me. When I can go there and say, “Hey, I have an idea for Colter’s sister. I have a really wonderful idea for this particular actress, and here’s why . . .” So, we hired this lovely woman, this friend of mine, Melissa Roxburgh, who’s just a fantastic talent. She came in and crushed it. She’s incredible. And then, when it was time to cast Russell Shaw, I was like, “We built this whole thing up. It’s important that we get somebody in there that is just a juggernaut. Somebody that you would believe because he’s gonna go toe-to-toe with Colter, in a good or bad way, and that you also believe is his brother.” And I just thought Jensen would be perfect for it.

Although I wasn’t sure we could get these two people, I reached out and they were both very excited to do it. I think casting is really, really important on our show. So far, we’ve had Sofia [Pernas], my wife, who’s an amazing actor. Jensen Ackles is coming on. Melissa Roxburgh is coming on. We’ve had a ton of pretty big name guest stars – people that come on to just really enjoy the show and wanna go to work and have fun. It’s just been so fulfilling because you build this whole thing up – and I think it’s well-written with the family dynamic and the backstory – but people are really busy. The fact that they take a minute, let alone an hour out of their week to watch my show – our show – is humbling. It’s overwhelming. It’s special. It means a lot to me. And so, what I wanna do is make sure that I make it worth their while. I really feel like, with these casting choices, we have. It’s been pretty fantastic.

How would you compare the relationship Colter has with his brother to the relationship he has with his sister?

HARTLEY: As far as he knows, Colter’s brother killed his father, so that adds a different dynamic. The relationship with Dory is strained for other reasons. It’s not like he suspects her of doing anything wrong like that, but it’s strained for different reasons. I’ll give you a little tidbit, in the finale, we have Jennifer Morrison coming on to play a key role. I haven’t worked with her since This Is Us, and she comes on as an old family friend of Colter’s, from way back when they were kids. And so, that whole family dynamic leaks out a little bit through her experience with him in the finale.

This show feels like it’s always on the move. You don’t have a set location that you’re at and you’re always doing different things somewhere new. How does it feel to constantly have different people every week to work with?

HARTLEY: It’s been great. When my wife, Sofia [Pernas] came on, I was like, “Okay, this is a totally different episode. Here we go.” I knew I was up against a really great, talented actor. Not that I ever don’t bring my A-game, but it’s just really nice knowing that these people that we bring on the show take it so seriously, which I love. They come on and they’re ready to go. You can sense the energy and it’s awesome. I work with different people every week or every 10 days, and that’s fun. A lot of the acting work that I do with Colter is intently listening. That’s a lot of what he does, making the person that he’s listening to feel heard, which is something that I think people should do more of anyway. It’s just been a really wonderful experience for me. Thank God, because I spend my whole life doing it. If it was a horrible experience, that would be a nightmare. I wouldn’t be talking to you right now. But it’s been great, every part of it.

Now you just have to get all these great actors back for Season 2. Your wife was so great on the show, so she needs to come back, and you need to get all of Colter’s family back too.

HARTLEY: She’s coming back. Jensen is gonna come back. Melissa is gonna come back. There’s another leak for you. They’re all coming back.

Does Justin Hartley Want To Direct an Episode of 'Tracker'?

You directed an episode of Smallville. You directed episodes of This Is Us. Are you thinking about directing an episode of this show, or is it too difficult to even think about when you’re in all of it?

HARTLEY: I’m not gonna rule it out. I would love to direct an episode. It’s just a matter of time. It’s just about when it makes sense. I don’t wanna do it just to do it. If I’m doing it just out of pure ego, wouldn’t it be better to have a director come in and do it, and I can act in it since I’m in every scene? If we have an episode or two where I have a little bit of time, then maybe that would make sense, but it would have to make sense. I don’t wanna do it just to do it.

As an actor, an executive producer, and a director, what do you take from working with Ken Olin? What have you learned from working with him and watching him work that you feel has given you any specific insight?

HARTLEY: I try to take everything I can, and I’m open about that, too. I’ve told him, “I’m going to school. I want you to know that I’m taking everything I can from you.” And he was like, “Great, do it.” Look who I’ve worked with in TV. I worked with (This Is Us creator) Dan Fogelman, and Dan Fogelman had an open door policy where it was like, “Come on in the office and we’ll gab about stuff. Here’s my process, and here’s what I do.” He has no ego about any of it. He’s like, “This is how I do this, and this is what I do. If I were you, I would do this.” So, I had that guy, and then I’ve got Ken Olin doing the same kind of thing. He’s wide open and like, “Here’s what I do, here’s why, here’s the reason.” You just learn every day from these people, and that has been incredible. You don’t get a chance too often in life to be around people like that, where you can really learn from them. I don’t know how this happened, but it happened to me, so I’m gonna suck it all in.

I really love the dynamic that Robin Wigert and Abby McEnany bring to the show, and the dynamic they have with Colter Shaw. What do you love about that dynamic? How have they shaped who Colter is?

HARTLEY: I like the dynamic, just because it’s something that you don’t normally see. We live in a world where a lot of things are on the phone. Not a lot of things are in person anymore. I wanted to hear more about that story and how they met. I just think it’s so cool because it’s something you don’t see on TV, and it’s fresh and it’s neat. We have it, and I love that.

I love the banter between Colter and Reenie. They care about each other, they help each other out, and they get a bit cheeky with each other, like on this last episode when he steps out of the shower with only a towel on and she’s there with her iPhone camera. What do you enjoy about their dynamic? What’s it been like to find that?

HARTLEY: It’s been great. He’s plugged in all these holes that are lacking in his life, as far as his family is concerned. Obviously, he doesn’t have a relationship with his father anymore, but really with his mom and his brother, and he has a strange relationship with his sister. So, he has other people around him and he’s created this man-made “family.” All the relationships on our show that Colter has with the people that he talks to are very unique things that you don’t really see on TV. I enjoy that the interaction that he has with Reenie is totally different than what he has with Bobby, and is totally different than what he has with the ladies, and is totally different than what he might have with the client and whichever guest star is coming on. It’s been fun for me.

You’ve talked about making casting suggestions, but do you also suggest cases? How involved are you, as far as talking about what specific storylines you might want to explore or things you might want to do on the show?

HARTLEY: We’re all pretty collaborative. I’ve had several ideas that I’ve pitched and that they’ve enjoyed and liked and written for me. We’re all pretty collaborative and it’s pretty great.

Colter is someone who is very competitive. Do you have that in common? Are you someone who is a very competitive person, or is it fun to live that out through a character like this?

HARTLEY: I can be very competitive, but I also know when to shut it down and turn it off. I’m competitive in ways that hopefully are healthy, and hopefully not competitive in ways that would be unhealthy. I don’t know if I’m 100% on that, but I try. Sometimes it’s not good to be competitive. Sometimes, it can be the end of you. If you don’t have a competitive edge or a competitive streak in you, you’re just gonna get washed away. Hopefully, I’ve found a balance between when you do and do not need to be competitive. It’s a constant struggle for a lot of people.

Why Doesn't 'Tracker's Colter Shaw Have a Girlfriend or Wife?

Image via CBS

With shows like these, whenever someone is really good at their job or career, their personal life or their romantic relationships or their family tends to be a mess, and we know that Colter Shaw has some family issues. Did it feel like it was more important to stay focused on the cases he takes and establishing those character dynamics over the first season than it did to figure out what his life might be like with a girlfriend or trying to be dating?

HARTLEY: There’s a lot to that. Colter can handle a lot, but I don’t know if he would be able to necessarily handle a girlfriend. It would have to be a very specific person. There’s something about what he does that’s very cool. It’s fresh and it’s sexy and it’s awesome and it’s heroic. But I feel like he’s taking risks, and if he has a girlfriend or a wife, I think it comes across as a little reckless. He takes a ton of risks, but he doesn’t have a wife and kids, so it’s not reckless or selfish. I don’t know if he has room for that. It would have to be a powerhouse. We’ll see. Something will happen.

That’s what the many seasons ahead are for.

HARTLEY: I hope so. That’d be great. We’ve got a lot more ideas.

