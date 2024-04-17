The Big Picture Melissa Roxburgh joins Tracker as Dory, a character missing since the pilot episode in May 5's guest appearance.

The upcoming episode "Beyond the Campus Walls" reveals Dory's successful academic career and her disappearance's impact on her family.

Tracker has been renewed for a second season, with upcoming episodes like "Aurora" exploring Colter's expertise in paranormal cases.

According to a post by star Justin Hartley on Instagram, Tracker has found Dory in Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh. She will play the character not seen or heard of since the pilot episode. TV Line has confirmed that fans will catch up with Dory when Roxburgh guest stars on May 5 in an episode titled “Beyond the Campus Walls.” Below is the episode's official synopsis:

When a grad student goes missing after a house party, his friends and family believe he buckled under the pressure of his research grant. But, after consulting with his sister Dr. Dory Shaw — a professor at the school — Colter discovers a trail of explicit photos and messages that lead him to uncover a dangerous (and deadly) conspiracy on campus.

The episode teases a classic Tracker hour as Colter does his job of finding a missing person. The cases he works on usually have a personal connection; in this episode, it's his sister. We learn that not only is Dory alive and well, but she is also accomplished academically and as a professor. The episode will explore why she hasn't been heard or seen for a long time despite appearing to be doing just fine. Did she cut off her family so that she could focus on building her life without their baggage? What has that done to her and the family's fabric when one child doesn't stay in one place long enough to lay roots, another they all avoid like a plague, and the other keeps away from the family? Hartley had teased to TV Line in February that it was intentional to keep Dory away from the viewers' eyes, saying,

“We have to address that. When it happens, it will be very meaningful… [but] you won’t see her early in Season 1. I can tell you that.”

Tracker Will be Back For Season 2

Close

CBS has already renewed Tracker for a second season. The pilot episode debuted to a whopping 18.9 million viewers, and even if the live numbers dropped some in the following weeks, the show has been performing well week after week. The latest episode was watched by 8.6 million viewers, significantly rising from the 6 million who tuned in for the second episode.

In next week's episode titled "Aurora," Colter helps a widower find his only daughter, who went missing three years prior and was presumed dead. Colter finds himself in the world of ghost hunting and paranormal activity when the girl's father spots a county fair image in a newspaper and is convinced that it's his daughter.

Tracker airs on CBS on Sundays at 9 PM. Stream on Paramount+.

Tracker Colter Shaw travels the country in his old-school RV to help police and private citizens solve crimes and locate missing persons until his latest case changes everything. Release Date February 11, 2024 Creator Ben H. Winters Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime Seasons 2

