The Big Picture CBS's Tracker distinguishes itself from Reacher with its focus on compassion and character development.

Tracker's Colter Shaw is portrayed as a nomadic 'rewardist' with a team dynamic, unlike Jack Reacher.

Tracker is better suited for network audiences with its procedural format and self-contained stories.

From the moment Tracker first premiered on CBS earlier this year, there were immediate comparisons to the Prime Video series Reacher. Aside from the phonetic connection, both of these shows are based on thriller novels, and each of them follows a "lone wolf" type lead who often rescues people from impossible (and usually dangerous) situations. But there's one thing that really separates Tracker and Reacher––besides the obvious gap between their respective budgets––and that's the genuine compassion that Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) has for every one of his clients. Not that Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) can't be that way himself, but the way Tracker frames each episode only helps us to see Colter as the better guy––even if Reacher would easily win in a fight.

Tracker Colter Shaw travels the country in his old-school RV to help police and private citizens solve crimes and locate missing persons until his latest case changes everything. Release Date February 11, 2024 Creator Ben H. Winters Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Seasons 2

'Tracker' Isn't 'Reacher,' and That's Actually a Good Thing

The truth is, comparisons aside, Tracker isn't Reacher. Sure, these two shows share a lot of the similarities mentioned above, as well as a small batch of supporting characters that help the leading men on their latest adventures. But aside from that, these shows couldn't be more different. While each new season of Reacher takes place in a brand-new location, each new episode of Tracker covers a different town across America. In fact, each episode title derives from wherever Colter Shaw has parked his camper this week, and that's part of the show's charm. A roadshow at heart, Colter doesn't spend enough time in any one place to get to know it more than he has to, making him almost more of a nomad than Jack Reacher is––at least on television.

Reacher also relies more on action spectacle than Tracker does. While that works wonders for the Lee Child adaptation, it wouldn't fit so well into the world that Tracker has created. Yes, Colter Shaw can fight. He may even be able to go toe-to-toe against the massive force that is Jack Reacher (though he probably wouldn't win). But that's not what Tracker is about. Each episode takes the time to get to know Colter's latest client, and, in return, Colter offers some of his own past or experience so that we might better get to know him. There's a human connection to Tracker that's generally absent from Reacher. Not that Reacher's point of view is a bad thing. Shoot-'em-up action mysteries certainly have their place (and we love them for being what they are), but that's just not the type of show Tracker is. No doubt, future episodes (and hopefully future seasons) will continue to explore Colter's fight style and physique, but even if and when it does, the show will continue to use its time to dive into the latest job (and new set of characters) our hero has undertaken.

'Tracker' Gives Colter Shaw More Room to Develop

Image via CBS

But what Tracker lacks in action, it makes up for in a long-form arc involving the mystery of Colter Shaw. Jack Reacher himself is something of a mystery, which audiences continue to unravel more of every season, but Colter Shaw isn't a former member of the U.S. Army like Reacher was. Rather, his complicated upbringing with a survivalist father was what made him who he is, and the secrets that his backstory holds have yet to be revealed on screen. Because of the nature of Tracker's week-by-week mysteries, we learn more about Colter every episode, even if it's just in the little things he says to make sure that those around him feel seen, heard, and safe. Unlike Reacher, he doesn't take odd jobs (unless you count the fact that all his jobs are kind of odd) and instead holds to a consistent, albeit strange, career.

Reacher, on the other hand, develops its title character a bit differently. He's a man who can be on trial for murder one season and then reunite with his old unit to avenge a different murder in the next. We learn more about Jack Reacher in broad strokes while each episode of Tracker offers us new intel on Colter Shaw. Likewise, because of Colter's recurring castmates (although he usually doesn't interact with them in person), there's a consistent dynamic here that the CBS series offers us that's absent from Reacher. Sure, Malcolm Goodwin returns for a time as Oscar Finlay in Reacher Season 2, but otherwise, the title hero is on his own with a new set of supporting characters every season. Tracker instead opts to give Colter a genuine team that always has his back, even if he prefers to generally work alone.

'Reacher' Benefits From Directly Adapting the Novels, While 'Tracker' Is Better as a Procedural

Close

Additionally, Tracker is designed for more network-based audiences rather than avid streamers. The show isn't meant to be binged the same way, and more than that, it tells self-contained stories that don't need any additional follow-up. This format has become something of a lost art in the streaming world we currently find ourselves in, but it used to be the norm back in the day of procedural television. Yet, unlike most procedurals, Tracker makes every episode compelling and often avoids the usual tropes that law enforcement-based shows fall into. It will take a while before Tracker gets repetitive simply because of the variety and spontaneity that Colter's life as a "rewardist" (his term) offers him. To be fair, it'll take some time before Reacher gets repetitive too, especially since there are so many Lee Child novels to work through.

That's another thing that separates the televised adventures of Colter Shaw from those of Jack Reacher. Each season of Reacher takes a new Child novel and adapts it to the screen. Season 1 adapted the very first novel Killing Floor, while Season 2 brought the eleventh book, Bad Luck and Trouble, to life. The upcoming third season is set to adapt the seventh adventure, Persuader. Tracker on the other hand takes the Colter Shaw character and concept from Jeffrey Deaver's novels, but without adapting any in particular. When the series was originally announced, it was supposed to be called The Never Game, after the first novel in the currently four-part series. This isn't uncommon in book-to-screen adaptations. While C.J. Box's Joe Pickett novels were directly adapted for the Joe Pickett series, Craig Johnson's Walt Longmire mysteries only served as the basis for the series Longmire, with only a handful of episodes directly adapting a book. This happens all the time. Because Tracker is a loose adaptation rather than a direct one, it has to capture the spirit of Deaver's character while developing a world of its own.

Justin Hartley and Alan Ritchson Are Connected by Another Series, Too

Image via The CW

What's funny about all the comparisons between Tracker and Reacher is that the lead stars in both series have actually worked together previously. Before his time on This Is Us, Justin Hartley was a recurring and later main cast member on the CW series Smallville, where he played Oliver Queen aka the Green Arrow. No doubt, his action-packed role there helped prime him for a character like Colter Shaw, and we can see the occasional similarities between the DC Comics vigilante and the lone wolf "rewardist." But guesting in a handful of episodes (three times with Hartley as his co-star) was Alan Ritchson, who played Arthur "A.C." Curry on the series, a character who would eventually be known as Aquaman.

To make things even funnier, after Ritchson's first appearance as A.C. in the Smallville episode "Aqua" (which predated Hartley's first appearance the following season), series creators Al Gough and Miles Miller developed an Aquaman television series for the WB (before it merged with the UPN to become the CW). Though Ritchson was considered at first, they ultimately decided to recast with Hartley in the title role. After shooting the pilot and hoping for a series pickup, the WB dissolved into the CW, and the series was canceled before it even started. Since Gough and Miller liked Hartley, they brought him onto Smallville as the Green Arrow instead, which allowed both him and Ritchson (Smallville's Aquaman) to appear alongside each other beginning in the episode "Justice." Having seen them work together in the past, thinking about two playing opposite the other again (now as Colter Shaw and Jack Reacher) sounds amazing, and now we just want a crossover. Get Alan Ritchson on Tracker, guys!

Tracker airs on Sundays on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+