It's impossible to argue about the appeal that the CBS drama, Tracker, has for its audience. The numbers firmly establish this, and much of it is down to the show's characters and those portraying them. One of Tracker's key dynamics lies in the relationship shared between Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) and Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene). A few episodes back, the pair took on a case together, as they unraveled the mystery behind a missing CEO and the disappearance of several migrant workers. Despite having clear chemistry between them, the pair were able to set that aside and get the job done. It's a portion of the show fans will get more of as the series progresses, Rene tells People, "Fans can expect to get more of those stories, but I don't think that the writers room is going to stuff it down your throat in one episode," Rene says to the outlet. "We're going to learn over the long run."

Backstories have been a feature of Season 2 so far, with Colter and his rival, Bille Matalon (Sofia Pernas), on the receiving end of it. Going forward, it is also a measuring stick that will be applied to Rene's character and Colter might not always be a perfect fit. "There have been driplets thus far," the actress says of Reenie's backstory. "In Episode 4, we got a good old chunk of Reenie's goals and where Colter may or may not fit into those goals." Colter and his brother, Russell Shaw played by Jensen Ackles, were not always close. That relationship has improved so far, and one of the perks, at least where Russell is concerned, is the opportunity to meet Reenie. Russell is clearly interested in Reenie, but Rene doesn't see a future there:

"I mean, we can’t argue that he’s charming and attractive, but Reenie has some intense standards. Too intense, I think. Like I don’t know if Reenie would even live up to her own standards. I think he would have to work very hard to get to a place where she would give into that. Unless it was a night of debauchery and she, you know…"

Reenie's rejection of Russell might have something to do with the fact that Colter and Reenie do in fact fancy each other. However, they seem to be content to continue as just friends for the time being. But, that seems like a situation that is poised to change quickly if the two can find a way through some of their compatibility issues. “I might’ve shut the door, but there’s no lock. And I’ve also got a credit card that I can jam in there and open it real quick, and it’s an Amex platinum. You know what I’m saying?” Rene said in a previous interview.

'Tracker' Could Go in Various Directions in the Future

So far this season, Colter has been on a rollercoaster as regards the sort of cases he has had to handle so far. Missing people, a witch hunt, a nemesis team-up, and a conspiracy theory are just part of what it means to be part of the Colter Shaw train. Speaking with Collider previously, Hartley suggested that the possibilities for Tracker and Colter are endless, saying:

"They are endless, and I’m open to anything. I’ve done quite a bit now in my life. I love the action aspect of it. I love the mystery. I love a cold case. I really love a murder mystery. And I think we can do it all without jumping the shark."

Tracker airs on CBS on Sundays at 8 PM ET and is available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

