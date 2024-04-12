The Big Picture Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a unique "rewardist" tracker.

The show has already been renewed for a second season, due to steady viewership and positive response.

The exclusive new sneak peek debuts ahead of Episode 8 this Sunday.

Tracker has been one of the standout new series on television since debuting on CBS back in February, and has proven a smash hit with viewers every week. The next episode is set to air on Sunday evening, and Collider is delighted to be partnering with CBS to bring our readers an exclusive look at the upcoming episode, which sees Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw attempting to track down a missing dockworker. In the exclusive sneak peek, Colter is getting to work on tracing the missing dockworker's last steps prior to his disappearance.

In the high-stakes world of Tracker, based on Jeffrey Deaver's novel The Never Game, Hartley steps into the shoes of Shaw, a man whose unusual career defies conventional labels. Shaw, who has labeled himself a "rewardist," navigates the murky waters of various informal bounty-seeking jobs with a distinct moral compass. Rejecting any traditional titles that might pin him down, Shaw's specialty lies in tracking down missing individuals and reuniting them with their families—for a price.

Operating from the shadows, Shaw uses the proceeds from his earnings not only for his own survival but also to compensate his partners in the field. Yet beneath his calm, calculated exterior lies a secret Shaw guards with his life. Tracker is a thrilling exploration of the lengths one man will go to both protect and distance himself from his darkest truths. As Shaw maneuvers through each case, viewers will be left questioning: How long can you outrun your past before it catches up with you?

'Tracker' Has Already Been Renewed for Season 2

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Tracker debuted in February, given the best lead-in possible when it followed Super Bowl LVIII. The Super Bowl provided a significant boost to the show's debut, drawing an impressive 18.4 million live viewers. Although viewership dipped to about 6 million live viewers by the second episode, the series has continued to perform strongly in delayed viewing metrics. This steady increase in viewership week after week has played a key role in the decision to renew the show, underscoring its growing audience base.

“Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week.”

Catch new episodes of Tracker on Sundays at 9 PM ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+. You can see our exclusive sneak peek above.

Tracker Colter Shaw travels the country in his old-school RV to help police and private citizens solve crimes and locate missing persons until his latest case changes everything. Release Date February 11, 2024 Creator Ben H. Winters Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime Seasons 2

Watch on Paramount+