In the world of television, few things are as thrilling as witnessing the reunion of beloved actors from past successful shows. Fans of This Is Us are in for a treat, as Justin Hartley and Jennifer Morrison are set to reunite in the upcoming season finale of Tracker. Hartley, who has stepped into the role of both lead actor and executive producer for Tracker, recently shared exciting details about Morrison's involvement in the series while chatting with Collider's Christina Radish. Morrison is the latest big name to join the series after the addition of Jensen Ackles earlier this week.

Hartley teased her appearance, saying:

“I’ll give you a little tidbit, in the finale, we have Jennifer Morrison coming on to play a key role. I haven’t worked with her since This Is Us, and she comes on as an old family friend of Colter’s, from way back when they were kids. And so, that whole family dynamic leaks out a little bit through her experience with him in the finale. So, there’s that. I probably wasn’t supposed to tell you that, but it’s all good."

Who Did Justin Hartley and Jennifer Morrison Play on 'This is Us'?

Image via NBC

The reunion collaboration is particularly significant, given the duo's history on This Is Us, where their chemistry and screen presence together left a lasting impact on fans. Morrison joined the cast of This Is Us in its fourth season, playing Cassidy Sharp, a military veteran whose life becomes intertwined with Hartley's character, Kevin Pearson. Their dynamic was a highlight of the series, and ended up becoming one of the most popular and beloved narrative arcs on the series.

Now, as Morrison steps into Tracker to play a figure from Colter Shaw’s childhood, expectations are high about the layers she will add to her character and the backstory she will bring to life. The inclusion of Morrison not only serves as a nice nod and Easter Egg to This Is Us enthusiasts but also adds more depth, and star power, to the world of Tracker, promising to deepen the understanding of Hartley's character through shared history and perhaps unresolved tensions.

The finale of Tracker is poised to be a gripping one, with old memories surfacing and past relationships influencing the present. Already a massive success for CBS, a big build-up and star-studded series finale should ensure that one of the year's hottest shows goes out with a bang ahead of an already-eagerly anticipated second season, already announced by CBS.

