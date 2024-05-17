The Big Picture Tracker's first season finale follows Colter Shaw as he searches for a missing child in a small town resort.

The episode features a reunion between Justin Hartley and Jennifer Morrison, who starred in This Is Us together.

The Season 1 finale promises thrilling moments, including a shocking discovery and intense confrontations.

The first season of Tracker is about to conclude, and the CBS drama has already become a major hit for the network. Its success has led to a second-season renewal, demonstrating the network's confidence in Colter Shaw's (Justin Hartley) captivating journey. Before the first season ends, our reward seeker has one more case to solve, and this one comes with a personal twist.

The season finale of Tracker will feature Hartley reuniting with his This Is Us co-star, Jennifer Morrison, who guest stars as his childhood friend, Lizzy Hawking. Ahead of the finale's premiere this Sunday, Collider is delighted to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek at the first season finale of a show which has captured the imagination of viewers across America since it first debuted in the wake of February's Super Bowl.

What Is the Season Finale Episode of 'Tracker' About?

Titled "The Storm," the episode follows Colter as he helps find Lizzy's missing daughter, who disappeared at sea a few days ago after going storm chasing with a friend. The episode is set to reveal that the local police have abandoned their search for the two amateur storm chasers. However, as Colter makes clear in the video, giving up isn't in his nature, and his expert tracking skills soon lead him to uncover the dark side of a small town resort, according to the official logline. In the exclusive sneak peek, Colter tells Sheriff Kelman and Deputy Woods that he thinks Dylan was murdered. Elsewhere in the episode, Colter's close friend and ally, Reenie, confronts a person who might be involved in the disappearance, but quickly realizes that he doesn't take kindly to threats. With a body being pulled from the water and Colter taking some serious hits, this season finale promises to be thrilling.

The season finale of Tracker airs next Sunday, May 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+. The second season of Tracker is expected to premiere on CBS this fall. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

