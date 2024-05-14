The Big Picture The Tracker season finale features guest star Jennifer Morrison in a personal storyline for Colter Shaw.

Colter's tracking skills uncover a dark secret in a small town in a new sneak peek from the Season 1 finale.

Impressive guest stars like Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh add depth to the Shaw family drama on Tracker.

The first season of Tracker is about to wrap its run and the CBS drama is already a big hit for the network. The show's success has, in turn, morphed into a second-season renewal, as a show of the network's faith in the journey Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) is taking audiences on. Before we call curtains on the first season, our rewardist has one more case to resolve and this one has a personal twist to it. The series finale of Tracker will see Hartley reunite with fellow This Is Us star, Jennifer Morrison who guest stars as a childhood friend, Lizzy Hawking. A new extended sneak peek (via TVLine) of the show's final episode of the season which airs this Sunday, shows Colter and Reenie (Fiona Rene) starring down one of their most complex cases yet.

Titled "The Storm" the episode will see Colter help locate Lizzy's missing daughter, who has been lost at sea for a few days after going storm chasing with a friend. The new sneak peek shows that the local police have given up their search for the two amateur storm chasers. However, as Colter clearly points out in the video, giving up isn't something he does readily, and soon enough his "expert tracking skills lead him to uncover the seedy underbelly of a small town resort,” per the official logline. Colter's close friend and ally, Reenie, confronts an individual who might have a hand in the disappearance. However, she soon realizes that he doesn't like being threatened. With a body being fished out of the water, and Colter having to endure some serious blows, it is shaping up to be a daring season finale.

Morrison's guest star appearance is one that fans of the show have known about for a couple of weeks. While speaking to Collider, Hartley let it slip that Morrison would appear on the show in a “key role,” playing “an old family friend of [Colter’s] from way back when they were kids…. That whole family dynamic leaks out a little bit through her experience with him in the finale.” It will be interesting to see how much of the "family dynamic" does slip into the finale, and how it ties into Colter's search. If it has anything to do with the Shaw family drama so far, it'll certainly be intense.

'Tracker' Is Building an Impressive Guest Star List

The CBS procedural has been nothing short of a massive hit so far. Across the first season, Tracker has welcomed some impressive names alongside Morrison to add to its appeal. In previous episodes of Tracker, the show has welcomed Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest) as Colter’s sister Dory, and Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as Colter’s estranged brother Russell. Given the depth of rot in the Shaw family relationship, both Ackles and Roxburgh are expected to return at some point in the second season. Tracker also featured Hartley’s real-life wife Sofia Pernas as a fellow rewardist earlier in the season.

The season finale of Tracker airs next Sunday, May 19. The second season of Tracker is expected to premiere on CBS this fall. However, no premiere date has been announced. Watch the full clip at TVLine.

