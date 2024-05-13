The Big Picture Tracker's thrilling season finale sees Colter Shaw searching for a missing girl, with a personal twist.

The episode reunites This Is Us co-stars Justin Hartley and Jennifer Morrison.

The gripping finale promises to tie up some loose ends with Colter's family as he fights to stave Lizzy's daughter.

Having proven to be a massive success for CBS across what has been a brilliant run, Tracker has already been renewed for what is an eagerly anticipated second season. However, before we can turn our attention toward what is to come, the first season of the hit series will wrap with a gripping finale next Sunday. After what was an emotional and action-packed reunion between estranged brothers, Colter (Justin Hartley) and Russell (Jensen Ackles), a first look at the coming episode sees Colter returning to his rewardist business. This time, however, the search takes him offshore for one final tension-ridden ride.

The Season 1 finale is titled, "The Storm," and sees Hartley reunite with his This Is Us co-star, Jennifer Morrison. The clip reveals that Colter's next mission will have a bit of a personal twinge to it, as he sets out to find the missing daughter of a close friend, Morrison’s Lizzy Hawking. The episode sees Colter take to the waters as he goes in search of the missing persons. However, just like with his own family drama, and Russell's revelation that he might have seen someone in the woods the night their father died, Lizzy's daughter must have seen something she wasn't meant to see. However, Colter is determined to find her.

The final episodes of Tracker have been all about family drama, and a number of reunions of various sorts. Besides the Russell and Colter bit, an earlier episode saw Colter reconnect with his younger sister, Dory, (Melissa Roxburgh), after ghosting her for an entire year. Now, Colter reunites with Lizzy, a childhood friend, while Hartley gets to work with Morrison again. The pair starred as Kevin and Cassidy in This Is Us, and in an interview with Collider, Hartley teased her appearance, saying:

“I’ll give you a little tidbit, in the finale, we have Jennifer Morrison coming on to play a key role. I haven’t worked with her since This Is Us, and she comes on as an old family friend of Colter’s, from way back when they were kids. And so, that whole family dynamic leaks out a little bit through her experience with him in the finale. So, there’s that. I probably wasn’t supposed to tell you that, but it’s all good."

'Tracker' Has Family Drama Unlike Any Other

Image via CBS

Beyond the rewardist angle of CBS' Tracker, the series at its heart possesses the sort of family drama many would desperately love to avoid in reality. Russell's revelations in Sunday's episode, "Off the Books," have most certainly watered the seeds of doubt planted by Dory towards their mother, Mary (Wendy Crewson). Hartley revealed that in the finale "whole family dynamic leaks out," and exactly how that comes to be remains to be seen. The cliffhanger that hopes to tie Colter's family drama and saving Lizzy's daughter ahead of the second season should be a treat. Besides the aforementioned cast members, the show also stars, Fiona Rene (Fire Country) as Reenie, Abby McEnany as Velma, Robin Weigert as Teddi, and Eric Graise as Bob.

The season finale of Tracker airs next Sunday, May 19. Watch the sneak peek below:

Tracker Colter Shaw travels the country in his old-school RV to help police and private citizens solve crimes and locate missing persons until his latest case changes everything. Release Date February 11, 2024 Creator Ben H. Winters Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime Seasons 2

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+