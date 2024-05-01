The Big Picture The series Tracker, a standout for CBS, explores complex family dynamics and thrilling mysteries in a case-of-the-week format.

Star Justin Hartley enjoys creative freedom with studios Disney and 20th Television, casting high-profile actors like Jensen Ackles.

Expect pivotal family dynamics in upcoming episodes, with Jennifer Morrison also joining the show.

Tracker has quickly become one of the year's standout new series for CBS, and in a recent discussion with Collider's Christina Radish, star and executive producer Justin Hartley shared some exciting details about what fans can look forward to in the upcoming episodes. The series features Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled survivalist who delves deep into complex family dynamics alongside thrilling mysteries in a procedural, or case of the week, format. Reflecting on the creative freedom he enjoys with the studios, Hartley highlighted the collaborative nature of CBS, Disney, and 20th Television.

“Going back to CBS and the studio that I work for, Disney and 20th, they’re so open to these ideas. I’ve never executive produced a show before, so this is all new for me too. When I can go there and say, ‘Hey, I have an idea for Colter’s sister. I have a really wonderful idea for this particular actress, and here’s why...’ So, we hired this lovely woman, this friend of mine, Melissa Roxburgh, who’s just a fantastic talent. She comes in and crushes it. She’s on next week (for the May 5th episode). She’s incredible."

The casting of Colter's brother was also a pivotal decision, driven by the need for a strong actor to portray this complex relationship. “And then, when it was time to cast Russell Shaw, I was like, ‘We built this whole thing up. It’s important that we get somebody in there that is just a juggernaut. Somebody that you would believe because he’s gonna go toe-to-toe with Colter, in a good or bad way, and that you also believe is his brother.’ And I just thought Jensen Ackles would be perfect for it," Hartley explained. He was initially unsure about securing such high-profile actors but was thrilled when both showed eagerness to join the project.

What Can We Expect From the Expanded Shaw Family in Tracker?

Explaining the distinct dynamics within the Shaw family, Hartley highlighted the stark contrasts in Colter's relationships with his siblings. “Colter’s brother killed his father, so that adds a different dynamic. The relationship with Dory is strained for other reasons. It’s not like he suspects her of doing anything wrong like that, but it’s strained for different reasons,” he elaborated.

Hartley also revealed that his This Is Us co-star Jennifer Morrison would be making an appearance in the finale, and confirmed the return of several key characters, much to the delight of fans. “[Sofia] is coming back. Jensen is gonna come back. Melissa is gonna come back. There’s another leak for you. They’re all coming back,” he stated.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and interviews about Tracker and its exciting developments here. Tracker airs Sunday nights on CBS. Past episodes are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S.

