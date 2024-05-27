The Big Picture Colter's past continues to haunt him in Season 2 of Tracker as more characters from his history are reintroduced.

Fans can expect to see the return of all guest stars, as the show delves deeper into the mystery of Colter's family.

Tracker has been renewed for a second season, promising more thrilling cases and revelations about Colter's complex family history.

Tracker hid everything about Colter's life and, throughout Season 1, introduced people from his past to flesh out several mysterious arcs. Colter largely lives to escape his past, something that sees him leave other people behind. The show reacquainted him with his siblings, work partners, and romantic partners. Fans met his sister and brother, who he does not have a close relationship with. But before all of them, Colter ran into a rival in Episode 6 as his paths crossed with another reward seeker called Billie. They parted ways after the case was done, but fans could see their great chemistry. Billie is played by Justin Hartley's wife, Sofia Pernas. Deadline asked Hartley if fans can expect to see more Billie in Season 2, and he affirmed that, saying:

"She’s definitely coming back. We have some pretty cool stuff for her to do next year. She’ll be back several times next year."

Everyone Will Return For 'Tracker' Season 2

The show introduced a slew of guest stars, from Mary McDonnell and Melissa Roxburgh to Jensen Ackles and Jennifer Morrison. Hartley confirmed that they would all return for Season 2 as the show dives deeper into the mystery surrounding Colter's family and his father's death.

"We have plans to bring back my whole my family…We have a lot of questions to answer with Colter’s mother. Jennifer Morrison does this really wonderful performance. I think we’d be remiss not to bring her back. We built this really great group of actors [who are] hopefully more than willing to come back, because we’d love to play more with them. We have a bunch of stories to tell with all [of them]."

Pernas talked to Tell Tale TV about working on the show with her husband and expressed excitement about returning, saying,

“I’m so happy about that, first of all, because I get to work with Justin again, and second of all, the possibilities are literally endless. With a show like this, I could appear in any kind of capacity."

Tracker was the number one new series of the season, launching to huge viewership numbers, and has been on the rise since. Tracker was the first show to be renewed by CBS, allowing viewers to see Colter save more lives and untangle his family's complex history. The show stars Hartley, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, Abby McEnany, and Robin Weigert.

Season 2 premieres this fall. Catch up on Paramount+.

Tracker Colter Shaw travels the country in his old-school RV to help police and private citizens solve crimes and locate missing persons until his latest case changes everything. Release Date February 11, 2024 Creator Ben H. Winters Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Seasons 2

