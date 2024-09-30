The highly anticipated second season of Tracker premieres Sunday, October 13 on CBS. Ahead of the new season, the Justin Hartley-led drama series which has become a hit for CBS since its debut, has expanded its cast and added another layer to Colter Shaw's personal life. For those familiar with the survivalist's story, when he is not out saving those in need and getting paid for it. Colter Shaw has to deal with a ton of family drama in his personal life. Ahead of season 2's debut on CBS, Floriana Lima has been cast as Camille Pickett, Colter's new girlfriend.

A Supergirl alum, Lima is also recognizable for roles in The Punisher series and the drama, A Million Little Things. According to the casting announcement, Lima's Camille Pickett is “haunted and attractive” and has been Colter's lover for at least a decade, albeit with little consistency. Besides Lima, Tracker's second season will also see the addition of four new cast members, including Matt Long (Manifest), Lindy Booth (The Librarians), Enuka Okuma (Rookie Blue) and Ryan Dorsey (Sons of Anarchy). The quartet will guest star in sophomore season's premiere episode. The official character description for Lima's Camille reads:

“Haunted, attractive… Camille has been Colter’s off-and-on lover for at least the past 10 years. Camille’s sister went missing 10 years ago and her case was never solved — which brings up some trauma for both Camille and Colter on every anniversary of her disappearance, but also causes them to reconnect, at least for an evening.”

The Personal Drama Simply Deepens For Colter

Like much of the show's first season, the first episode of Tracker Season 2 will see Colter trying to unravel a mystery that will help heal a broken home, despite his being in a similar state. The Shaw family drama goes back to scenes from Colter's childhood, evident only in flashbacks throughout the first season. However, the rift it has created was evident in Season 1 as Colter and his elder brother, Russell Shaw (Jensen Ackles) didn't see eye to eye on various issues before an uneasy truce was agreed. Manifest vet Melissa Roxburgh, plays Russell and Colter’s younger sister, Dr. Dory Shaw, and despite being on talking terms with her brother, her relationship with their mother, Mary (Wendy Crewson), is anything but amicable.

Based on the best-selling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the show was a surprise mega hit for CBS last year. However, going into the new season, Tracker Season 2 will be lacking one of its key members in Emmy-nominated actress, Robin Weigert, who portrayed Teddi Bruin. Weigert's character was a part of Colter's support team and her loss will mean the series will have to pivot slightly to accommodate that reality. Showrunner Elwood Reid revealed that Teddi and her partner, Velma Bruin (Abby McEnany) had separated. It is a split that will require Fiona Rene's Reenie to step in and work with Velma.

The second season of Tracker premieres Sunday, October 13 at 8 pm ET on CBS. You can catch up on the first season of Tracker on Paramount+.

Tracker Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist, uses his expert tracking skills to assist law enforcement and private citizens across America. Traveling in his old RV, Shaw takes on various cases, from missing persons to complex criminal investigations, always seeking the truth and the rewards that come with it. His journey is fraught with danger and moral dilemmas, as each case reveals deeper layers of conspiracy and human struggle.

