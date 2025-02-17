One of the most interesting relationships that Tracker has thrown up for us since its premiere has been the tension-packed dynamic between Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) and Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene). A close friend and confidante, Reenie is part of the team that works behind the scenes to see to it that Colter solves the mysteries set before him. In earlier episodes of Season 2, the lawyer has also taken a liking to going out into the field to get some work done. Besides their very effective working relationship, Colter and Reenie share what is a clear and undeniable chemistry which both of them seem hellbent on denying.

With Tracker now returning from its midseason break, there is the prospect of the show bringing us some more Colter and Reenie moments. Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, Hartley was asked to describe the relationship between his character and Reenie, and the possibilities that abound in that relationship. The This Is Us actor explains that what they pair share is "true friendship" which has loads of trust at its very foundation. He also praised the evolution of the pair's relationship over the years. Hartley's comments read:

"I think they developed this really good trust between the two of them. I think there are very few people that Colter trusts and she’s one of them. And you don’t see that a lot on TV where there’s just this platonic friendship that’s a really good friendship. It’s not driven by will they or won’t they, which I just think it’s more of just a mutual respect and a true friendship. It’s something that grew from kind of a one-night stand years and years and years ago. So it’s really interesting how their relationship has evolved."

A Potential Slow Burn Romance Between Reenie and Colter

Image via CBS

It is pretty clear that Colter, who does not easily take anyone into confidence, trusts Reenie. But it is equally clear that, beyond the bounds of platonic friendship and mutual respect, there is a potential for a romance story between the pair. Speaking in a previous interview, Rene explained that should a romance materialize for the pair, it is one "we're going to learn over the long run." One of the major issues for the pair is compatibility, with Colter's living arrangements a likely problem. However, the prospect of a romance is one that Rene doesn't believe Reenie has totally closed her mind to. “I might’ve shut the door, but there’s no lock. And I’ve also got a credit card that I can jam in there and open it real quick, and it’s an Amex platinum. You know what I’m saying?” the actress said previously.

With Colter's cold case regarding Gina Pickett (Lina Lecompte) now resolved and his somewhat unhealthy attachment to her sister, Camille Pickett (Floriana Lima) severed. Perhaps the path has been cleared for a healthier relationship between Colter and Reenie.

New episodes of Tracker season 2 air on CBS each Sunday at 8pm ET. You can stream previous episodes on Paramount+